Bosnian arrested in Germany in connection with Paris Bataclan attacks

A Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks has been arrested on a European warrant issued by Belgium, German prosecutors said Thursday.

German federal police and prosecutors in Dresden, the capital of Saxony regional state, said the 39-year-old suspect was arrested a week ago in neighboring Saxony-Anhalt state.

The unnamed man was accused of "abetting a terrorist organization linked to the terror attacks, including on the Bataclan concert hall, on November 13, 2015 in Paris," they said in a joint statement.

A court in Merseberg, Saxony-Anhalt, had ordered him be held in custody, said regional prosecutors, adding that they were considering his extradition to Belgium.

Sought by Belgium

On November 13, 2015, Islamic State (IS) gunmen killed a total of 130 people during synchronized attacks on Paris' Bataclan music and nightclub, outside its national Stade de France stadium and several cafes.

Responsibility for those attacks — allegedly coordinated from Brussels — was claimed at the time by IS, then holding swathes of Syria and Iraq.

Further attacks claimed by IS in the Belgium capital in March 2016 killed 32 people.

Traced during separate probe

German media reports said the suspect was traced during a separate weapons control investigation against two Bosnian citizens conducted by Dresden prosecutors together with Germany's federal BKA investigative police agency.

Special BKA police commandos had arrested the Paris-implicated suspect at Bad Dürrenberg, south of Halle in Saxony-Anhalt, on the night of last Thursday, June 20.

cw,ipj/sms (AFP, AP, dpa)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.