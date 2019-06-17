 Bosnian arrested in Germany in connection with Paris 2015 attacks | News | DW | 27.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Bosnian arrested in Germany in connection with Paris 2015 attacks

Prosecutors in Dresden say they have arrested a Bosnian man believed to be involved in the 2015 Paris attacks, and that they are preparing his extradition to Belgium.

An image of handcuffs on a table. (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/R. Poller)

A Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks has been arrested, German prosecutors said Thursday.

German federal police and prosecutors in the city of Dresden said the 39-year-old suspect was arrested a week ago and was being held in custody pending extradition to Belgium.

The unnamed man was accused of "abetting a terrorist organization linked to the terror attacks, including on the Bataclan concert hall, on November 13, 2015 in Paris," they said in a joint statement.

More to follow...

Related content

Suspect arrested in Luebcke murder case 17.06.2019

Police in Germany have arrested a man in connection with the killing of a regional politician known for his pro-migrant views. German media have quoted unnamed sources saying the suspect could have ties to far-right groups.

Deutschland | Gedenken an Walter Lübcke auf dem Hessentag

Suspect in German politician's murder confesses 26.06.2019

The suspect in the killing of local German CDU politician Walter Lübcke has confessed. Stephan E. is believed to have far-right sympathies, though he also said he acted alone and was not part of a network.

Wolfhagen-Istha Regierungspräsident Walter Lübcke erschossen Polizei

Arrests, weapons seizures tied to German politician's killing: reports 27.06.2019

Two men have reportedly been arrested for supplying weapons to the man who has confessed to killing Walter Lübcke. His confession apparently included information on his weapons and how he procured them.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  