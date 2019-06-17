Bosnian arrested in Germany in connection with Paris 2015 attacks

A Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks has been arrested, German prosecutors said Thursday.

German federal police and prosecutors in the city of Dresden said the 39-year-old suspect was arrested a week ago and was being held in custody pending extradition to Belgium.

The unnamed man was accused of "abetting a terrorist organization linked to the terror attacks, including on the Bataclan concert hall, on November 13, 2015 in Paris," they said in a joint statement.

More to follow...