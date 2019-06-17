 Bosnian arrested in Germany in connection with Paris 2015 attacks | News | DW | 27.06.2019

News

Bosnian arrested in Germany in connection with Paris 2015 attacks

Dresden prosecutors say a Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 Paris attacks by Islamic State gunmen is under arrest in Germany's eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt. An extradition to Belgium is being examined.

An image of handcuffs on a table. (picture-alliance/imageBROKER/R. Poller)

A Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks has been arrested on a European arrest warrant, German prosecutors said Thursday.

German federal police and prosecutors in Dresden, the capital of Saxony regional state, said the 39-year-old suspect was arrested a week ago in the Merseberg area of neighboring Saxony-Anhalt state.

The unnamed man was accused of "abetting a terrorist organization linked to the terror attacks, including on the Bataclan concert hall, on November 13, 2015 in Paris," they said in a joint statement.

A court in Merseberg, Saxony-Anhalt, has ordered him be held in custody as state prosecutors considered his extradition to Belgium.

On November 13, 2015, Islamic State (IS) gunmen killed a total of 130 people during synchronized attacks on Paris' rock and variety theater hall, its national stadium and several cafes.

Traced during separate probe

German media reports said the suspect was traced during a separate weapons control investigation against two Bosnian citizens conducted by Dresden prosecutors together with Germany's federal BKA investigative police agency.

Special BKA police commandos operating from Bad Dürrenberg, south of Halle in Saxony-Anhalt, had arrested the Paris-implicated suspect on the night of last Thursday, June 20.

cw,ipj/msh (AFP, AP, dpa)

 

 

 

