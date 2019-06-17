Bosnian arrested in Germany in connection with Paris 2015 attacks

A Bosnian man wanted in connection with the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks has been arrested on a European arrest warrant, German prosecutors said Thursday.

German federal police and prosecutors in the city of Dresden said the 39-year-old suspect was arrested a week ago in Saxony-Anhalt state, and was being held in custody pending extradition to Belgium.

The unnamed man was accused of "abetting a terrorist organization linked to the terror attacks, including on the Bataclan concert hall, on November 13, 2015 in Paris," they said in a joint statement.

More to follow...