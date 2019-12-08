 Bosnia: Police clear controversial Vucjak refugee camp | News | DW | 10.12.2019

News

Bosnia: Police clear controversial Vucjak refugee camp

Several buses came to the squalid camp to move the hundreds of refugees following an international outcry. Bosnia along with Serbia has been experiencing an unexpected increase in migrant arrivals in recent months.

A police bus moves migrants in Bosnia

Bosnian authorities said on Tuesday that they had moved 600 refugees from the squalor of the camp at Vucjak to a nearby army barracks. Journalists were not permitted to document the transfer, though they saw seven buses leaving the area near the Croatian border.

The camp, composed of a collection of tents pitched in the frozen mud and snow, became the subject of recent controversy when pictures emerged showing children still wearing sandals and t-shirts in the snow.

Read more:  Bosnia's Vucjak camp: Migrants, a garbage dump — and a road to nowhere

  • Two refugees wrapped in blankets (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    When all you feel is the cold

    The end of October brought a foretaste of the cold season to Vucjak refugee camp. Temperatures in Bosnia have already dropped to well below 10 degrees Celsius. Most migrants are not equipped for the cold; they're reliant on donated clothes and blankets. Some don’t even have a sturdy pair of shoes.

  • Two men in a smoke-filled tent (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    Smoke poisoning, or freezing to death

    To warm themselves just a little, the Syrians, Afghans and Pakistanis who are stuck here collect firewood to heat their accommodation. They are forced to choose between constantly freezing in a tent of thin tarpaulin, or risking respiratory problems.

  • The camp at dusk (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    Living on a rubbish tip

    Vucjak was created in June out of sheer necessity. There are only around 7,000 - 8,000 migrants in Bosnia-Herzegovina right now, but the majority are stuck in the northwest of the country near the small town of Bihac. All the camps were full to overflowing, so Bihac erected the improvised camp on a former landfill site. It doesn’t meet the standards required by international organizations.

  • Bare foot being held into a campfire (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    Highly dangerous

    Aid organizations are urging the Bosnian authorities to close Vucjak and provide the migrants with better accommodation. "If people spend the winter there, there will be deaths — within a few days or weeks," warns Peter Van der Auweraert, Western Balkans Coordinator of the UN’s International Organization for Migration.

  • Three people walking through woods (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    The EU: So near, and yet, so far

    Vucjak is only about 8 kilometers from the border with Croatia. Many refugees try to cross into the EU illegally through the unfenced border areas. Many don’t succeed; they end up coming back to the camp, like these three men from Syria. They’re better off sticking to the road — this area is full of uncleared landmines left over from the Yugoslavian wars of the 1990s.

  • Man tipping water from canister over other man (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    Cold shower

    Cold water from a canister is all there is in Vucjak. The hygiene situation is disastrous. Diseases, like scabies, are spreading. What medical care there is, is rudimentary. People are only taken to hospital if they have a really serious disease or injury.

  • Mobile phones being charged (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    Connection with the outside world

    Both water and electricity are in short supply. Anyone who still has a cellphone, though, is lucky. Many refugees say their phones were destroyed or stolen by Croatian policemen at the border. Croatia denies the accusation. A cellphone is a migrant’s most important possession — with it, they are able to stay in contact with their families and friends, and organize their escape route.

  • Three men preparing flatbread (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    A little piece of home

    These men are trying to make the best of the little they receive in Vucjak. They're baking flatbreads, the kind they eat at home. The Red Cross supplies food, but it's often only enough for two meager meals a day. In the summer, the head of the Red Cross, Selam Midzic, accused the central government in Sarajevo of abandoning the region and leaving it to deal with the migrants on its own.

  • A group of people huddles in front of a fire, thick black smoke billowing (Foto: Reuters/M. Djurica)

    Bosnia-Herzegovina: Fearing winter at the Vucjak refugee camp

    Sticking together — and longing to get away

    A fire alone is not enough to keep body and soul warm. These people want to get out of Vucjak as soon as possible. "I saw buildings for animals in Slovenia and Croatia that were better than this camp," says a man from Afghanistan. "This isn’t a camp. This is no place for humans."

    Author: Uta Steinwehr


But international officials, most recently EU Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic, have been calling on Bosnia to close the camp for months. Bosnia has further been criticized for housing so many people so close to an old minefield.

Migrant facilities along the "Balkan route" to Europe have once again become full due to an unexpected uptick in asylum seeker arrivalsin recent months. There are now between 7,000 and 8,000 refugees in Bosnia, most of whom have traveled through the border with Serbia. Most hope to cross into Croatia and thus into the European Union, but the border is fenced off and well-guarded.

Many who had been living in Vucjak had said to journalists that they feared being brought further away from the Croatian frontier, but there were no reports of incidents during the transfer.

More migrants crossing from Turkey

Due to the closing of Vucjak, refugees who had been housed at shelters in nearby Bihac will now stay where they are rather than be moved to other facilities.

Other asylum seekers have chosen to stay in Serbia, and instead live near that country's borders with Croatia and Hungary. Some 27,000 refugees entered Serbia between January and November 2019.

UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Serbia spokeswoman Mirjana Milenkovski said "the growing number of unaccompanied minors is especially troubling."

There seems to be no clear reason why so many more are coming, except, as some analysts point out, that more people are crossing from Turkey to Greece. Indeed, more people have arrived in Greece in 2019 than in any of the years since Turkey entered into an agreement with the EU in 2016 to try and stop the amount of people attempting the dangerous voyage.

es/msh (dpa, AP)

