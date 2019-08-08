Bosnia gets government after 14-month impasse

Parliament has authorized Prime Minister Zoran Tegeltija's new cabinet after lengthy political wrangling in the Balkan country. The EU welcomed the government's formation as a step towards European integration.
Bosnian lawmakers on Monday approved the formation of a new central government after 14 months of deadlock, raising hopes it will tackle reforms needed to become an EU candidate country.
The European Union said the formation of a government "opens the way for renewed commitment of the political parties to allow for progress on the EU path of the country." Brussels currently considers the ethnically divided Balkan country as a "potential candidate" to one day enter the 28-member bloc.
Read more: My Europe: Balkan countries joining the EU — unwanted or unwilling?
Disagreements among Bosnia's tripartite presidency of an Orthodox Serb, Catholic Croat and Muslim Bosniak over NATO integration had held up the formation of a government since elections in October 2018.
After a compromise between the ethnic groups was reached in November, parliament agreed upon Bosnian Serb economist Zoran Tegeltija as prime minister. The 58-year-old had previously served as finance minister in Bosnia's autonomous Serb Republic.
Read more: 'Little Schengen' — Western Balkan nations agree to boost ties for EU bid
On Monday, lawmakers took the significant step of approving the prime minister's proposed cabinet team by 29 votes in the 42-seat parliament.
Long way to EU candidate status
Bosnia's political system was put in place following the 1990s Yugoslav wars to ensure each community has representation, but its complex power sharing arrangements and weak central government often leads to gridlock.
The country has been slow in making progress with the EU compared to other Balkan states as necessary reforms are often blocked due to political and communal disputes.
There has also been resistance from some EU member states, particularly France, on expanding the bloc into the Balkans.
jsi/cw (AFP, Reuters)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Heiko Maas aims to hammer home the point that EU accession talks with North Macedonia and Albania are crucial to the bloc's strategic interests. But will that convince those opposed to further enlargement? (13.11.2019)
Washington is bringing the Western Balkan states back to the negotiating table. The US initiative should galvanize the EU, which is currently busy with its own problems, says guest expert Christian Schwarz-Schilling. (10.09.2019)
Leaders of six Western Balkan nations discussed measures to establish a free trade zone to bolster their chances to join the European Union. All these countries are at different stages in joining the bloc. (21.12.2019)
How serious are the Western Balkans in their stated wish to join the European Union? The issue of EU integration is frequently used by local elites to consolidate their own power, writes Ivaylo Ditchev. (08.07.2019)
EU leaders have failed to agree to initiate accession talks with Albania and North Macedonia at the bloc's summit. Thursday's session, dominated by Brexit, dragged out, with France leading objections to their entry. (18.10.2019)
The EU's fatal decision to block Albania and Macedonia's path to membership will destabilize the Western Balkans. The EU is lacking clarity when it comes to its interests, says guest expert Christian Schwarz-Schilling. (08.11.2019)
Croat, Muslim and Serb nationalist parties will dominate Bosnia's complex government in the next four years. Pro-Russia Serb nationalist leader Milorad Dodik has won a seat in the country's three-member presidency. (08.10.2018)
The capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina has held its first ever gay pride event amid heavy security. The event was dubbed "Ima Izac!," which roughly translates as "Coming out." (08.09.2019)
Several buses came to the squalid camp to move the hundreds of refugees following an international outcry. Bosnia along with Serbia has been experiencing an unexpected increase in migrant arrivals in recent months. (10.12.2019)