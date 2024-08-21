Bosnia: At least three killed in shooting in school

A school employee shot and killed three people in a school building in a town in northwestern Bosnia, police said. The shooter was severely injured.

Police were at the site of the shooting in the town of Sanski Most — which is some 300 kilometers (180 miles) northwest of the capital Sarajevo.

What do we know about the shooting?

The shooter reportedly had a dispute with the school management according to Regional N1 television. He then tried to take his own life.

"This man used a military firearm, an automatic rifle, to kill three school employees and tried to kill himself", Adnan Beganovic, a spokesman for the local police, told national radio of the incident that occurred.

The victims include the school dean, a secretary and a teacher, he added. The suspect was transferred for emergency treatment in the nearby town of Banja Luka. An investigation into the incident has been launched.

Schools in Bosnia are currently closed for the summer holiday.

rmt/rm (AP, Reuters)