Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach are one of the biggest clubs in Germany, but they have had an up-and-down record in recent years. Their most successful period was the 1970s, an era that saw the club win fans beyond the region.

The "Foals" won five Bundesliga titles, two German Cups and two UEFA Cups in the period between 1969-70 and 1979-80. They were the first to win three consecutive Bundesliga titles (1974-77), and were the first German participants in the now-defunct Cup Winners' Cup. In 2004 Glacbach moved from the legendary Bökelbergstadion to the newly constructed Borussia-Park. Follow all the latest on Borussia Mönchengladbach with DW's content, collated below.

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Borussia Moenchengladbach v Borussia Dortmund - Borussia-Park, Moenchengladbach, Germany - September 25, 2021 Borussia Moenchengladbach's Denis Zakaria celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video.

Bundesliga: Midfield maestro Denis Zakaria seals unhappy Gladbach return for Marco Rose 25.09.2021

Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose received a hostile reception upon his return to his former club. Denis Zakaria almost left Gladbach, too, but after a match-winning performance, the Foals will be delighted he stayed.
Adi Hütter (Trainer, Borussia Mönchengladbach), Fußball, DFB-Pokal, 1. Hauptrunde, 1. FC Kaiserslautern - Borussia Mönchengladbach, 09.08.2021, Fritz Walter Stadion, Kaiserslautern, Deutschland, Foto: Michael Deines/PROMEDIAFOTO ** DFB & DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. **

Gladbach warm up for Bayern Munich with German Cup win over Kaiserslautern 09.08.2021

Five days before their Bundesliga opener against Bayern Munich, Borussia Mönchengladbach overcame Kaiserslautern in the German Cup. But new coach Adi Hütter is aiming higher, as he looks to return the Foals to Europe.
27.10.2020, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Mönchengladbach: Fußball: Champions League, Gruppenphase, Gruppe B, 2. Spieltag, Borussia Mönchengladbach - Real Madrid im Stadion im Borussia-Park. Schiedsrichter Orel Grinfeld aus Israel zeigt Ramy Bensebaini von Mönchengladbach die Gelbe karte. Foto: Marius Becker/dpa | Verwendung weltweit

'Bitter' blow for Gladbach after Real Madrid late show 28.10.2020

Borussia Mönchengladbach were seconds away from a seismic victory over Real Madrid in the Champions League. DW's Michael da Silva reports from Borussia-Park on a night when the Foals were close, but not close enough.
Fußball: 1. Bundesliga, Saison 2019/2020, 25. Spieltag, Borussia Mönchengladbach - Borussia Dortmund am 07.03.2020 im Borussia Park in Mönchengladbach (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Torjubel, Jubel, Freude vonThorgan HAZARD (Borussia Dortmund) Axel WITSEL (Borussia Dortmund) DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund keep title dream alive as Hazard haunts Foals 07.03.2020

Dortmund came out on top in the battle of the Borussias, with Thorgan Hazard starring against his former club. Jadon Sancho was rested, but came off the bench to make a key contribution for Lucien Favre's side.
01.02.2020, Sachsen, Leipzig: Fußball: Bundesliga, RB Leipzig - Borussia Mönchengladbach, 20. Spieltag, in der Red-Bull-Arena. Schiedsrichter Tobias Stieler erteilt Mönchengladbachs Alassane Plea (M) die Gelb-Rote Karte, Leipzigs Christopher Nkunku (l) steht daneben. Foto: Robert Michael/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa - WICHTIGER HINWEIS: Gemäß den Vorgaben der DFL Deutsche Fußball Liga bzw. des DFB Deutscher Fußball-Bund ist es untersagt, in dem Stadion und/oder vom Spiel angefertigte Fotoaufnahmen in Form von Sequenzbildern und/oder videoähnlichen Fotostrecken zu verwerten bzw. verwerten zu lassen. | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Tobias Stieler spoils Marco Rose’s master class in Leipzig 01.02.2020

Borussia Mönchengladbach were on course for a famous victory in Leipzig on Saturday. 60 seconds and two rash decisions was all it took to undo the near-flawless game plan Marco Rose had drawn up for the Foals.
GER, DFL, 1. BL, Borussia Moenchengladbach vs. SC Freiburg / 01.12.2019, Borussia-Park - Stadion, Moenchengladbach, GER, DFL, 1. BL, Borussia Moenchengladbach vs. SC Freiburg, DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video im Bild Marcus Thuram 10, Borussia Moenchengladbach jubelt nach seinem Tor zum 1:0 mit Patrick Herrmann 7, Borussia Moenchengladbach Nico Elvedi 30, Borussia Moenchengladbach Florian Neuhaus 32, Borussia Moenchengladbach *** GER, DFL, 1 BL, Borussia Moenchengladbach vs SC Freiburg 01 12 2019, Borussia Park Stadium, Moenchengladbach, GER, DFL, 1 BL, Borussia Moenchengladbach vs SC Freiburg, DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video in the image Marcus Thuram 10, Borussia Moenchengladbach cheers after his goal to 1 0 with Patrick Herrmann 7, Borussia Moenchengladbach Nico Elvedi 30, Borussia Moenchengladbach Florian Neuhaus 32, Borussia Moenchengladbach nph/Mauelshagen nph00321

Bombastic Borussia overcome feisty Freiburg to continue Bundesliga title charge 01.12.2019

Borussia Mönchengladbach stormed back to the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-2 victory over Freiburg. The result put the Foals four points clear of fourth-place Bayern Munich, who visit Borussia Park next week.

Fußball: 1. Bundesliga, Saison 2019/2020, 1. Spieltag, FC Schalke 04 - Borussia Dortmund am 26.10.2019 im Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Dortmunds Trainer Lucien Favre (r.) schaut enttäuscht. DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO. | Verwendung weltweit

German Cup: Lucien Favre needs finishers against high-flying Foals 29.10.2019

Dortmund haven't found the net in 200 minutes but their last goal was against Gladbach. In the continued absence of Paco Alcacer, coach Lucien Favre needs others to find their range as the Foals come to town again.
October 19, 2019*** Dortmund's Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel, Dortmund's Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi, Dortmund's German forward Marco Reus and Dortmund's Belgian forward Thorgan Hazard (L-R) celebrate the 1-0 goal during the German first division Bundesliga football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Borussia Moenchengladbach in Dortmund, western Germany on October 19, 2019. (Photo by Ina FASSBENDER / AFP) / RESTRICTIONS: DFL REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Dortmund topple Gladbach in Battle of the Borussias 19.10.2019

Marco Reus scored the only game of the game against his former club as Dortmund claimed the bragging rights against Gladbach in the Battle of the Borussias. The Foals remain top of the Bundesliga despite the result.
06.10.2019 MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - OCTOBER 06: Patrick Herrmann of Borussia Monchengladbach celebrates scoring his team's third goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Augsburg at Borussia-Park on October 06, 2019 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: 'We have created a special atmosphere in Mönchengladbach' 17.10.2019

Borussia Mönchengladbach head into their match in Dortmund as the surprise Bundesliga leaders. Forward Patrick Herrmann spoke to DW about the Foals' recipe for success and their chances of victory on Saturday.
FOTOMONTAGE: Als Hecking-Nachfolger - Borussia Menchengladbach: Wechsel von Trainer Rose so gut wie perfekt. Archivfoto: Marco ROSE,Trainer (Salzburg), Einzelbild,angeschnittenes Einzelmotiv,Halbfigur,Portraet,Portrait,Porträt. Fussball Europa League, Gruppenphase, Gruppe B, 5. Spieltag, FC Salzburg (SL)-RB Leipzig (L) 1-0, am 29.11.2018 Stadion Salzburg. ¬ | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Borussia Mönchengladbach top of the league but not yet top of their game 07.10.2019

For the first time since August 2011, Borussia Mönchengladbach are top of the Bundesliga. But new head coach Marco Rose knows that the Foals aren’t the finished article yet.

Moenchengladbach, Germany, 31.10.2018, DFB-Pokal 2. Runde, Borussia Moenchengladbach - Bayer 04 Leverkusen, Head coach Dieter Hecking (Borussia Moenchengladbach) looks on ( DeFodi058 *** Moenchengladbach Germany 31 10 2018 DFB Pokal 2 Round Borussia Moenchengladbach Bayer 04 Leverkusen Head coach Dieter Hecking Borussia Moenchengladbach looks on DeFodi058

Foals in freefall: What now for Gladbach? 02.04.2019

Borussia Mönchengladbach will part ways with coach Dieter Hecking at the end of the season, the club have confirmed. A season which started so positively is on the brink of collapse as the hunt for a successor begins.
Gelsenkirchen, Deutschland 02.Februar 2019: 1. BL - 18/19 - FC Schalke 04 vs. Bor. Moenchengladbach Christoph Kramer (Borussia Mv?nchengladbach / Moenchengladbach) (2.v.l.) jubelt nach seinem Tor zum 0:1. Jubel / Freude / Emotion / Torjubel / Torschuetze / Torschvºtze Gestik / Geste / gestikuliert / lachend / laechelnd / gut gelaunt / grinst / grinsend / // DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. // | Verwendung weltweit

Bundesliga: Gladbach stay realistic in quest for Champions League return 14.02.2019

Dieter Hecking believes his Foals got over-confident ahead of their 3-0 defeat to Hertha Berlin. Before Sunday's trip to Frankfurt, Borussia Mönchengladbach are refocusing their energies - both on and off the pitch.
MOENCHENGLADBACH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 25: Thorgan Hazard #10 of Gladbach celebrate with team mates after he scores the equalizing goal during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and Hannover 96 at Borussia-Park on November 25, 2018 in Moenchengladbach, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bundesliga: Gladbach test title credentials against Hoffenheim 13.12.2018

Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich may be the presumed Bundesliga title contenders, but Gladbach have shown they deserve consideration. The Foals put their credentials to the test against Hoffenheim this weekend.
20.04.2018, xjhx, Fussball 1.Bundesliga, Borussia Moenchengladbach - VfL Wolfsburg, emspor v.l. Lars Stindl (Borussia Mönchengladbach) celebrate the goal, Der Torjubel zum 1:0 Moenchengladbach *** 20 04 2018 xjhx Football 1 Bundesliga Borussia Moenchengladbach VfL Wolfsburg emspor v Lars Stindl Borussia Monchengladbach celebrate the goal The goal celebrations for 1 0 Moenchengladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach keep European hopes alive with win over Wolfsburg 20.04.2018

Dieter Hecking demanded attacking football and that's precisely what Borussia Mönchengladbach delivered in a comprehensive 3-0 win over Wolfsburg. The Foals have not given up hope of returning to Europe.

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - MARCH 10: Julian Brandt of Bayer Leverkusen (10) celebrates after he scored a goal to make it 2:0 during the Bundesliga match between Bayer 04 Leverkusen and Borussia Moenchengladbach at BayArena on March 10, 2018 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Lars Baron/Bongarts/Getty Images)

Bayer Leverkusen show their flexibility in commanding win over Mönchengladbach 10.03.2018

Goals from Lucas Alario and Julian Brandt gave Bayer Leverkusen a 2-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach. Heiko Herrlich's 'Werkself' again demonstrated a variety of attacking options that Dieter Hecking's Foals lack.

24.08.2016 *** Fußball: Champions League - Qualifikation, Borussia Mönchengladbach - Young Boys Bern, 4. Runde, Rückspiel am 24.08.2016 in Stadion im Borussia-Park, Mönchengladbach (Nordrhein-Westfalen). Gladbachs Raffael (l) bejubelt mit Gladbachs Thorgan Hazard sein Tor zum 5:0 Foto: Guido Kirchner/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit © picture-alliance/dpa/G. Kirchner

Hazard, Raffael and pals prime Gladbach for a European charge 15.12.2017

Since avoiding relegation in the 2010/11 campaign, Borussia Mönchengladbach have been a staple of the top six. After missing out last season, the Foals are showing signs that their European absence may have been a blip.
