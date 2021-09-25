Borussia Mönchengladbach are one of the biggest clubs in Germany, but they have had an up-and-down record in recent years. Their most successful period was the 1970s, an era that saw the club win fans beyond the region.

The "Foals" won five Bundesliga titles, two German Cups and two UEFA Cups in the period between 1969-70 and 1979-80. They were the first to win three consecutive Bundesliga titles (1974-77), and were the first German participants in the now-defunct Cup Winners' Cup. In 2004 Glacbach moved from the legendary Bökelbergstadion to the newly constructed Borussia-Park. Follow all the latest on Borussia Mönchengladbach with DW's content, collated below.