Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Borussia Mönchengladbach are one of the biggest clubs in Germany, but they have had an up-and-down record in recent years. Their most successful period was the 1970s, an era that saw the club win fans beyond the region.
The "Foals" won five Bundesliga titles, two German Cups and two UEFA Cups in the period between 1969-70 and 1979-80. They were the first to win three consecutive Bundesliga titles (1974-77), and were the first German participants in the now-defunct Cup Winners' Cup. In 2004 Glacbach moved from the legendary Bökelbergstadion to the newly constructed Borussia-Park. Follow all the latest on Borussia Mönchengladbach with DW's content, collated below.
Borussia Dortmund coach Marco Rose received a hostile reception upon his return to his former club. Denis Zakaria almost left Gladbach, too, but after a match-winning performance, the Foals will be delighted he stayed.
Five days before their Bundesliga opener against Bayern Munich, Borussia Mönchengladbach overcame Kaiserslautern in the German Cup. But new coach Adi Hütter is aiming higher, as he looks to return the Foals to Europe.
Borussia Mönchengladbach stormed back to the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-2 victory over Freiburg. The result put the Foals four points clear of fourth-place Bayern Munich, who visit Borussia Park next week.
Goals from Lucas Alario and Julian Brandt gave Bayer Leverkusen a 2-0 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach. Heiko Herrlich's 'Werkself' again demonstrated a variety of attacking options that Dieter Hecking's Foals lack.