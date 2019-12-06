 Borussia Mönchengladbach: back for good after Bayern comeback | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 07.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Borussia Mönchengladbach: back for good after Bayern comeback

Bundesliga upstarts Borussia Mönchengladbach looked set to suffer a sobering admonishment at the hands of a dominant Bayern Munich. But Marco Rose’s team rediscovered their qualities to produce a stirring comeback.

Borussia Mönchengladbach players celebrate Ramy Bensebaini's winning goal. (picture-alliance/U. Hufnagel)

Twice on Saturday afternoon, Borussia Park held its collective breath. With just under half an hour played against Bayern Munich, Joshua Kimmich's shot wriggled underneath Yann Sommer's body.

The Swiss goalkeeper has been so dependable for Borussia Mönchengladbach this season, and had saved impressively from Thomas Müller just moments earlier, but now the ball was trickling towards the goal line … onto the goal line … over the goal line?

Not quite. Sommer dragged it back with his fingertip in the nick of time and the stadium breathed a sigh of relief.

Yann Sommer of Borussia Monchengladbach dives to make a save on the line as Kingsley Coman of FC Bayern Munich reacts during the Bundesliga match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Bayern Muenchen at Borussia-Park on December 07, 2019 in Moenchengladbach, Germany.(Getty Images/Bongarts/L. Baron)

Sommer got his index finger to the ball with just millimeters to spare

An hour later, the home fans held their breath again. But this time, in the second minute of injury time, it was in anticipation rather than dread. After Javi Martinez had seen red for bringing down Marcus Thuram in the box, Ramy Bensebaini placed the ball on the spot.

Having already drawn Gladbach level, the young Algerian full-back stepped back, waited, picked his spot, and fired home past Manuel Neuer. The Borussia Park erupted:

"Que sera, sera! Borussia ist wieder da!" they sang — Borussia are back again. In the week that legendary Foals coach Hennes Weisweiler would have turned 100, Borussia Mönchengladbach remain top of the Bundesliga for the eighth week in a row and extend their lead over defending champions Bayern to seven points.

As it happened:  Gladbach beat Bayern with late winner to stay top

A New Hope

No wonder fans of the sleeping Rhineland giants are dreaming of a return to those halcyon days of the 1970s when "Die Elf vom Niederrhein" won five league titles, two cups and two UEFA Cups. Not that there was any reason for dreaming at half-time.

After winning their last six home games in all competitions, the visit of Bayern was being billed as a new installment of German football's original "Klassiker." But thus far, the contest had been depressingly reminiscent of Bayern's modern Bundesliga "Klassikers" against Borussia Dortmund: wave upon wave of red attacks against an upstart opponent which had abandoned all the qualities that made them challengers in the first place.

In the case of Marco Rose's Gladbach, that meant aggressive but controlled pressing in midfield and a wealth of offensive firepower – all backed up by Sommer, one of the league's finest goalkeepers. All three went missing in the first half.

The Empire Strikes Back

When Thiago Alcantara received a short pass from Kimmich midway inside his own half, he looked shocked that he was allowed to turn and feed the ball on to Corentin Tolisso. The Frenchman in turn calmly found Robert Lewandowski and the Pole was inexplicably allowed to control, set himself and shoot — just wide. The move was emblematic of the gaps in Gladbach's midfield.

Bayern Munich players celebrate Ivan Perisic's goal. (Reuters/R. Orlowski )

When Bayern took the lead, the match had an all-too familiar feel

Much has also been made of the Foals’ strength in depth, especially up front, but eyebrows were raised ahead of kick-off when the team sheet had last weekend’s goalscorers Breel Embolo and Patrick Herrmann on the bench while club captain Lars Stindl made his first start since April. Over 40 minutes had passed before Alassane Plea recorded the hosts’ first shot on goal.

Asked if he had got his selections wrong, Rose was insistent: “No, we have faith in the squad we have, and we trust all the lads to do a job. Unfortunately, we just didn’t get any grip at all in the first half with a diamond in midfield.”

And then, just when Gladbach thought they’d got away with it by keeping it goalless until the break, Sommer fumbled Ivan Perisic’s half-volley just after the restart to give Bayern a deserved lead.

Return of the Foals

"One shot, one goal, it’s Bayern!" sang the jubilant contingent in the corner, waving their red and white flags and scarves. Well, about ten shots and one goal but who’s counting? Gladbach fans, that’s who, and they were singing themselves ten minutes later when, out of nowhere, Bensebaini headed them level from a corner.

"One shot, one goal, Borussia!" roared the Nordkurve this time. And that was more accurate. Suddenly, with Embolo and Herrmann on for Plea and Laszlo Benes, Gladbach looked like Gladbach again and both sides pressed for a winner in an absorbing finale.

Bourssia Mönchengladbach supporters on the stadium's Nordkurve. (picture-alliance/Fotostand/van der Velden)

Fans on the Nordkurve finished on a high, even after testing times during the game

"Sometimes conceding a goal can actually do us good," claimed Rose. "We’d had our halftime chat and it was as if the goal then made us go: ‘Right, now it’s time! Come on, lads!’ And then we clenched our teeth and fought our way back."

And fight back they did, a team transformed from a dismal first half. "We didn’t try and see the game out; we played for the win," said Rose, praising the attitude of his players. "We tried and tried for 90 minutes and eventually found the qualities that have characterized us this season."

Goalscoring hero Bensebaini will rightly grab the headlines but it was a collective effort, underlined by the extended show of unity at full-time as the players and coaching staff soaked up the adoration from the terraces, swaying arm in arm in front of the Nordkurve, which had earlier paid tribute to Bundesliga-winning coach Weisweiler.

"Only under Hennes Weisweiler did Borussia really get going," the pre-match banner had read.

Only in the second half did they really get going today, but Borussia are back again.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - Fortuna Düsseldorf (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Rose)

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    Playing all in black in a special "steel and coal" jersey dedicated to the city's mining heritage, Lucien Favre's Dortmund dug deep to deliver precisely the performance they needed. Fortuna Düsseldorf made life rather easy for them though, sitting deep all game, and eventually capitulating as the second half turned into a rout. Jadon Sancho scored twice, set one up, and had another disallowed.

  • 1. Bundesliga | Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern München | Torjubel (2:1) (Reuters/R. Orlowski)

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 Bayern Munich

    The league leaders stay top of the table, and consign Bayern Munich to sixth place (at best) in the Bundesliga. Left back Ramy Bensebaini scored both of Gladbach's goals, the winner being a late penalty. Bayern had more of the ball and probably the better of the chances, but maybe the writing was on the wall when Robert Lewandowski couldn't find the target for a third weekend in the Bundesliga.

  • Bundesliga RB Leipzig gegen TSG Hoffenheim (Getty Images/AFP/O. Andersen )

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    RB Leipzig 3-1 Hoffenheim

    Julian Nagelsmann got the better of his old club, retaining second spot in the table. Until Gladbach's late winner, they were set to take the lead at the top of the table. Timo Werner's exceptional scoring run endures, as he netted twice to reach 14 in 14 Bundesliga games this season. He's laid on another five for good measure.

  • 1. Bundesliga | SC Freiburg vs VfL Wolfsburg | Torjubel (1:0) (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Seeger)

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    Freiburg 1-0 Wolfsburg

    When you play Freiburg, try never to foul. For a second consecutive week, Jonathan Schmid scored a peachy free kick with his cultured right boot. This time, though, the Strasbourg sharpshooter's efforts secured three points for his team. Freiburg now have an impressive 25 points. Almost out of the relegation fight, months ahead of schedule, when do they graduate into genuine European hopefuls?

  • Fußball Bundesliga FC Augsburg - Mainz 05 (Bongarts/Getty Images)

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    Augsburg 2-1 Mainz

    Mainz took the early lead in the north of Bavaria, only for Augsburg to draw level before the break. Marco Richter missed an open goal before later converting from close range. In the second period, Florian Niederlechner converted a penalty won by Ruben Vargas to bag the points for the hosts. Augsburg leapfrog Mainz in the table in the process and now have 17 points to Mainz's 15.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 14. Spieltag | Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Hertha BSC | TOR Hertha (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Scheuber)

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    Eintracht Frankfurt 2-2 Hertha Berlin

    Jürgen Klinsmann looked set for a winning start after his big move to the German capital when Hertha took a 2-0 lead against the hosts only to cede it in the last half hour. Frankfurt may feel hard done by too, given a disallowed goal and several late chances to pinch all three points. Hertha and Klinsi have a tough December in store with games against Freiburg, Leverkusen and Gladach.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Bayer Leverkusen - FC Schalke 04 Tor (Imago Images/Jan Huebner)

    Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

    Bayer Leverkusen vs. Schalke

    This promises to be a close match between clubs with very similar ambitions — reaching Europe at the least, and hopefully cracking the Champions League places. For now, it's Schalke on course to exceed expectations, sitting third in the table. But Leverkusen, back in seventh, would draw level with the Royal Blues if they can win at home.

    Author: Mark Hallam


DW recommends

Bundesliga: Gladbach beat Bayern with late winner to stay top

League leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach got the better of Bayern Munich in dramatic fashion. The result keeps Marco Rose's side top of the table, and opens up a thrilling title race in the Bundesliga. (07.12.2019)  

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich: The original Bundesliga Klassiker

League leaders Mönchengladbach are set to host champions Bayern Munich, looking to extend their lead over the Bavarians to seven points. Bayern will be looking to bounce back from their first defeat under Hansi Flick. (06.12.2019)  

Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures

League leaders Gladbach beat Bayern at home at the last, Dortmund ran riot against Düsseldorf, and Julian Nagelsmann defeated his old club to maintain second with RB Leipzig. (07.12.2019)  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Mönchengladbach - Bayern München 1976

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich: The original Bundesliga Klassiker 06.12.2019

League leaders Mönchengladbach are set to host champions Bayern Munich, looking to extend their lead over the Bavarians to seven points. Bayern will be looking to bounce back from their first defeat under Hansi Flick.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - Fortuna Düsseldorf (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Rose)

Bundesliga Matchday 14: In pictures 07.12.2019

League leaders Gladbach beat Bayern at home at the last, Dortmund ran riot against Düsseldorf, and Julian Nagelsmann defeated his old club to maintain second with RB Leipzig.

1. Bundesliga | Borussia Mönchengladbach vs Bayern München | Torjubel (1:1)

Bundesliga: Gladbach beat Bayern with late winner to stay top 07.12.2019

League leaders Borussia Mönchengladbach got the better of Bayern Munich in dramatic fashion. The result keeps Marco Rose's side top of the table, and opens up a thrilling title race in the Bundesliga.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  