 Borussia Dortmund′s late, great victory comes with a warning | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 16.03.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Borussia Dortmund's late, great victory comes with a warning

Another week, another action-packed 90 minutes of drama for Borussia Dortmund and their fans. It again ended in joy, but the victory was once again hard-earned for a side that likes to make it hard for themselves.

Fußball Bundesliga Hertha BSC- Borussia Dortmund Lucien Favre (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gora)

Everything about Borussia Dortmund victories at the moment is dramatic. Dortmund, who have scored a league high seven goals in the 90th minute or later this season, secured yet another league victory thanks to late heroics in the capital. In one of the most action-packed games of the season, there was perhaps no surprise that it was Marco Reus scoring a late winner from a Jadon Sancho cross. The victory though, comes with a warning for Dortmund.

There are two sides to Borussia Dortmund. The first was on show in the first half in Berlin. The team were slow, sloppy and reactive. The more of this Borussia Dortmund that appears in their final seven league games, the less likely they will be to win the title.

The side that came out in the second half though, they stand a chance of winning the title. That Dortmund team were fast, furious and dictating the tempo. This was the side that burst into a lead earlier in the season, the one that continued to defy its inexperience. There's no denying, especially after a battling victory against Stuttgart last time out, that this team has the mental strength to overcome adversity. Thomas Delaney said after the win in the capital that his legs were empty, his voice gone. This is a team capable of hauling themselves through the ugly phases of a game and coming out the other side as winners.

Fußball Bundesliga Hertha BSC- Borussia Dortmund (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Rose)

Marco Reus is the heartbeat of this side, and once again proved why

Beyond all of that brilliance though, lies a truth that Dortmund have done well to hide. Both the win against Stuttgart last time out and the one this weekend against Hertha were so of drama and effort that it felt more like epic cup games. They were uncomfortable battles, and perhaps because Dortmund allowed them to be. Errors have crept in, allowing opponents the chance to score. Roman Bürki made one against Hertha Berlin, and Julian Weigl was perhaps a little unfortunate in his handball but it was a penalty nonetheless. Nerves have followed. Christian Pulisic snatched at chances all game against Berlin, guilty of missing two that he normally finishes without thought.

Comfort is what Dortmund are missing. The comfort that prepares you for a fight against mid-table sides like Hertha, or relegation-strugglers Stuttgart. The comfort that reminds you that your quality is enough.

It bears repeating that this is a young side achieving more than expected, faster than expected. And now that they're in a title race, they are having to adapt to the pressure of having to win all the time. It is only natural that they don't have the comfort of Bayern Munich - who even under the new stewardship of Niko Kovac still know they have won the last six straight league titles - but they could really do with it right about now.

Without it, Dortmund are set for a rollercoaster finish to this season. The warning from the drama and joy of the last few weeks is that it cannot always end in joy. Perhaps that's just the way this side is destined to play it out in this dramatic Bundesliga title race. Perhaps it's the unbelievable ride that gives them an edge, but they look a side that could benefit from making their lives a little easier in the weeks ahead.

  • Fußball Bundesliga FC Schalke 04 - RB Leipzig (Reuters/L. Kuegeler)

    Bundesliga Matchday 26 roundup

    Schalke 0-1 RB Leipzig

    A change of coach offered Schalke no relief as they slipped to a sixth consecutive defeat that leaves them in real relegation danger. Timo Werner (right) did the damage in the first half, slamming home a loose ball in the 14th minute to register his first goal of 2019. The Royal Blues have now drawn a blank in 10 of their 26 Bundesliga games.

  • Fußball Bundesliga VfL Wolfsburg - Fortuna Düsseldorf (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Steffen)

    Bundesliga Matchday 26 roundup

    Wolfsburg 5-2 Fortuna Düsseldorf

    A hat-trick from Wout Weghorst (right) helped Wolfsburg bounce back strongly from their hammering by Bayern Munich last week. The Wolves fell behind early to Kaan Ayhan’s free kick before Admir Mehmedi lifted an equalizer over Michael Rensing. Weghorst's treble came in 34 second-half minutes while Robin Knoche also got on the scoresheet. Benito Raman's 65th minute stike was only a consolation.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 26. Spieltag Augsburg vs. Hannover 96 (imago/kolbert-press)

    Bundesliga Matchday 26 roundup

    Augsburg 3-1 Hannover

    Substitute Sergio Cordova (pictured) sparked an Augsburg comeback that takes them another step closer to safety. Hendrik Weydandt headed struggling Hannover in to an early lead but Cordova's 65th minute strike leveled things up. Jonathan Schmid put the home side in the lead 14 minutes later before Andre Hahn wrapped it up late on. Hannover have won just once since mid November.

  • Fußball Bundesliga 26. Spieltag VfB Stuttgart vs. Hoffenheim (Getty Images/Bongarts/A. Grimm)

    Bundesliga Matchday 26 roundup

    Stuttgart 1-1 Hoffenheim

    Andrej Kramaric's seventh goal in nine games wasn't enough for Hoffenheim to take all three points as on-loan Steven Zuber equalized against his parent club. Kramaric's strike did make him the joint-highest scorer in Hoffenheim's Bundesliga history (46 goals) but this was Hoffenheim's 11th draw of the season, a statistic that looks as if it may cost them a European place.

  • Fußball Bundesliga Hertha BSC- Borussia Dortmund (Getty Images/Bongarts/M. Rose)

    Bundesliga Matchday 26 roundup

    Hertha Berlin 2-3 Borussia Dortmund

    It didn't start very well for BVB after trailing twice through a Salomon Kalou brace, but Lucien Favre's players have managed to scrape an important win. Marco Reus scored the winner three minutes into stoppage time, with Jadon Sancho providing two assists in the Berlin rain. The title race is still on.

  • Vincenzo Grifo and Christian Günter (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Kusch)

    Bundesliga Matchday 26 roundup

    Borussia Mönchengladbach 1-1 Freiburg

    Vincenzo Grifo (left) chose not to celebrate when he scored against his former team on Friday. The Freiburg winger had put the visitors in front by firing in a cross from Pascal Stenzel. Alassane Plea leveled the score shortly thereafter, tapping in a pass from Thorgan Hazard. Gladbach are now winless in their last four league games at home and are slowly losing their grip on their top-four spot.


DW recommends

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in brilliant battle for the Bundesliga

With nine games to go in the season, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have the same points total. But one look at their respective games on matchday 25 shows how different these two sides are. (09.03.2019)  

Bundesliga: Performance of champions as Bayern Munich turn up the heat on Borussia Dortmund

It's taken months to reach this point, but Bayern Munich are looking like their old selves again. A crucial victory in Mönchengladbach has reinstated them as title favorites, writes Michael Da Silva. (02.03.2019)  

Bundesliga Matchday 26 roundup

Borussia Dortmund secured a 90th-minute win away at Hertha Berlin. Wout Weghorst's hat-trick carried Wolfsburg to an emphatic win while Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric reached a landmark. (16.03.2019)  

Related content

Fußball Bundesliga Hertha BSC- Borussia Dortmund

Bundesliga: Marco Reus leaves it late to send Borussia Dortmund top 16.03.2019

Even without Axel Witsel, Mario Götze and Paco Alcacer, Borussia Dortmund found something from somewhere to seal an epic comeback that sends them top in the tightest of title races. Marco Reus proved the hero again.

Fußball Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund - Hertha BSC

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund hoping Hertha Berlin don't further dent their title hopes 14.03.2019

Hertha Berlin aren't chasing silverware themselves, but have played a significant role at the Bundesliga summit. On Saturday, they have a final chance to influence the title race when Borussia Dortmund visit the capital.

Bundesliga Borussia Dortmund v VfB Stuttgart

Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund in brilliant battle for the Bundesliga 09.03.2019

With nine games to go in the season, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund have the same points total. But one look at their respective games on matchday 25 shows how different these two sides are.

Advertisement
Fussball Bundesliga Logo 2017

Bundesliga results and standings

Click here for the latest Bundesliga results and the current league standings. Here you can also scroll through the results from past matchdays as well as the league standings in previous weeks.  

UEFA Champions League Logo

Champions League results and standings

Europe's most prestigious club competition is in action for another season. Click here for all of the up-to-date results and standings from the UEFA Champions League.  

DFB Pokal logo

German Cup: All of the results

The German Cup is where lower-division teams get the chance to knock off the Bundesliga's biggest clubs. Click here for all of the results from the latest round of German Cup play.  