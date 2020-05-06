Borussia Dortmund vs. Schalke tops bill as Bundesliga sets return date of May 16

Football is coming back – on May 16.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and the premiers of Germany's 16 states had announced that they had given the green light for the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 to restart in mid-May on Wednesday. A day later, following a video conference of the German Football League (DFL), CEO Christian Seifert announced a revised matchplan.

The Ruhr Derby, between Borussia Dortmund and Schalke will be among the first set of fixtures on May 16 as the Bundesliga dispenses with its normal Friday night game in its first weekend back. Some had expressed concerns about such a fiery local rival clash being so early in the restart given social distancing concerns but the DFL have essentially tried to restart where the season was interrupted, on Matchday 26.

DFL CEO Christian Seifert

"We'll all know after the first day of play why we like games with spectators much better," said Seifert, in reference to the fact that all matches will be played behind closed doors.

Werder Bremen’s home fixture with Bayer Leverkusen will be played on Monday May 18, presumably because the state of Bremen was more cautious about players returning to training than others. The Bundesliga hopes to complete its season on the weekend of June 27 and 28 and will soon make a decision on whether to allow five substiutions rather than three.

On Thursday, Seifert stressed that the competition would have to prove itself each matchday before moving on to the next. The previous day, he had welcomed the political decision to allow a restart.

"It's a great responsibility for the clubs to implement the medical and organizational guidelines in a disciplined manner," Seifert added, referring to the DFL's plans to restart play behind closed doors and in accordance with strict hygiene protocols and – to whatever extent is possible – physical distancing.

The fact that the DFL has won approval to resume play even though a general government ban on mass public events remains in place, is not without its critics.

Controversial decision

Karl Lauterbach, a prominent health expert with Chancellor Merkel's coalition partners, the Social Democrats, slammed the decision as "disappointing and wrong,'' saying it was driven by commercial interests.

However, Bavarian state premier Markus Söder defended the move.

"This compromise regarding football is absolutely justifiable – even though this is a controversial subject," Söder said.

Special measures to protect health of players, staff

Under the DFL's plan to protect the health of all involved, the games are only to go ahead after players have undergone a sufficient quarantine period in the form of training camps. Originally that period had been 14 days, but one week may also be possible with regular testing and negative test results.

The news comes as the rate of new COVID-19 cases in Germany dropped below 1,000 per day for the first time since mid-March.

Empty stadiums are to be the norm for the rest of the season

Players change perception

The political green light also came off the back of a weekend that threatened to blow plans of a restart off course. First, Cologne midfielder Birger Verstraete voiced concerns on Belgian TV, only to backtrack on them. Then, on Monday, Hertha Berlin's Salomon Kalou streamed a live video on Facebook that revealed players fist-bumping and social-distancing rules not being observed.

The DFL announced on Monday that the first wave of testing had been completed, with 10 cases of COVID-19 confirmed from approximately 1,700 tests. After a member of staff at second-division side Erzgebirge Aue tested positive for the coronavirus, the club put its entire squad in home isolation.

Finances a factor

Approximately €300 million ($325 million) in outstanding TV revenue is at stake should the season not be completed, according to German reports. The DFL had ensured the liquidity of its 36 clubs until the end of June by reaching a deal with media partners over the final TV payment, but those funds are contingent on the completion of the season.

Some Bundesliga fan groups though, are opposed to a return behind closed doors and see this as an opportunity for change.

The Bundesliga has not held a match since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Nine matchdays remain in both of Germany's top two divisions.