Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich: The view from the terrace

How have you found the Bundesliga restart so far?
Pini (Dortmund): I accept that there’s a certain necessity for ghost games, but I find them boring. I wouldn’t even call the game against Schalke a derby, for example, because there were no fans.
I couldn’t take it seriously; it was like a TV show. It’s not comparable with normal football. Normally, the party would have gone on for two days after a win like that.
Alex (Bayern): The restart is still a mistake, in my opinion. Many of us haven’t really seen much of it at all. Our focus has often been on other things such as helping out in the community, even at weekends.
Franz (Bayern): For me, it’s an undignified spectacle. The sole purpose of the forced restart is the maintenance of a system which, with its completely obscene salaries, transfers and agents’ fees, has long since detached itself from the lives of those who attend matches.
Football is for people, not millions of euros. I absolutely reject ghost games.
The break doesn't seem to have affected either Bayern or Dortmund, who have both won two out of two. How happy are you with how the season is progressing?
Pini: The second half the season is going really well – both with fans before corona and without fans since then. It’s annoying that we threw away so many points before the break, against Paderborn at home for instance. But generally speaking, I’m pretty satisfied with how things are going.
I’m sure we’d all be happy about winning the league but, to be honest, I’m not really emotionally connected to this season anymore. Of course we’d celebrate, but it could never be as emotional as being there in the stadium on the final day like in 2011 or 2012.
Or in 2002, when we were five points behind Leverkusen with three games to play and then we won 4-3 away at Hamburg and suddenly we were top going into the final day! The emotions are completely different.
Alex: The aim at Bayern is always the absolute maximum – but first we need to see whether all competitions can even be completed or not. But up until the coronavirus break, we were having a good season under Hansi Flick.
Franz: The performances before the coronavirus crisis have now been devalued by the restart. A title under these circumstances would be irrelevant.
Dortmund have only won three of the last 15 Bundesliga games against Bayern, and there have been some humiliating defeats recently. Do Bayern have a psychological advantage?
Pini: I think it’s a mixture of fear and resignation. Especially in Munich. It’s as if the players think they don’t have a chance, and the motivation’s missing. Even last year in Munich, when we’d beaten them at home earlier in the year, they had a completely different approach and were so confident.
It’s different at home in our own stadium though, with our own fans – well, usually. Last season, we were brilliant with Paco Alcacer up front. Hopefully Erling Haaland will have a similar effect.
Alex: For whatever reason, the Dortmund players seem to lose every ounce of courage at the very sight of our team. Even when they’re having a good period. I really can’t explain it …
Which opposition player do you respect the most?
Pini: We still remember Robert Lewandowski from his time with us. The man is just a machine. But we're good up front as well, we can definitely score goals.
Alex: I really enjoy watching Marco Reus. At least, I would if he wasn’t injured so often …
Bayern vs. Dortmund is known as the German "Klassiker” and seen as one of Germany's biggest derbies. How do you see it?
Pini: It might be a derby for some TV fans but for match-goers and locals, Schalke are our biggest rivals. Of course, there’s a sporting rivalry with Bayern, which reached its peak with the Champions League final in London in 2013, but they’re not Schalke.
In fact, a lot of Dortmund fans were very happy with the Bayern fans' protest in Hoffenheim recently. They earned a lot respect among our fans.
Alex: Football-wise, Dortmund have been our number one rivals for years now, so of course that brings some rivalry with it. But our derby is against the Turnsportverein [TSV 1860 Munich]. If they ever play us again, that is …
Franz: Since Dortmund’s last two titles, they’ve been presented in the media as the new enemy. There is a normal rivalry with them, that was already the case before their titles, but no-one would ever call it a derby! Certainly nothing compared to the rivalry with the Blues, for both clubs …
What's your favorite memory of a game between Bayern and Dortmund?
Pini: The German Cup final in 2012. When we really battered them. That was brilliant. A lot of things came together that day. We'd beaten them a couple of times in the build-up, and then winning 5-2 to lift the cup, it was the perfect game.
Alex: Wembley. Robben. Need I say more?
Prediction for Tuesday night?
Pini: Dortmund 2-1 Bayern
Alex: The expectation at Bayern is always to win. Also against Dortmund.
Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up
Kai Havertz - Bayer Leverkusen
Before anybody had heard of COVID-19, Kai Havertz was expected to fetch north of €100 million ($109 million). Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Juventus and Bayern Munich had all expressed interest. Now? His market value has fallen and his contract runs until 2022, but for the right offer, Leverkusen would be willing to sell. "I am ready to take a big step," Havertz recently told Sport Bild.
Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up
Timo Werner - RB Leipzig
The pacey striker says he doesn't want to go to Bayern Munich, so he's likely to move abroad. His style of play would fit in perfectly with Jürgen Klopp's "heavy-metal" football at Liverpool. Werner's contract, which runs to 2023, includes a release clause. According to Gazetta dello Sport, he can leave for €60 million - €50 million if RB fail to win the Bundesliga.
Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up
Leroy Sane - Manchester City
After Timo Werner ruled out a move to Bayern Munich, Sane regained his status as the Bavarians' top transfer target. While coach Hansi Flick would have preferred Werner, sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic is determined to land the former Schalke player. The Bundesliga champions are said to have offered Manchester City €40 million. The expectation is that they will get this done.
Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up
Milot Rashica - Werder Bremen
It seems to be all but certain that the 23-year-old Kosovan will leave Bremen at the end of the season. The only question is where he'll go. Liverpool, Leipzig and Dortmund are all seen as potential destinations. Werder's sporting director, Frank Baumann, could really use the cash Rashica should bring on the transfer market, especially if the club go down.
Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up
Jadon Sancho - Borussia Dortmund
He still has two years left on his contract in Dortmund, but there are no shortage of rumors. Sancho is probably England's most gifted player at the moment, so it's no wonder that some of the Premier League's top clubs would love to bring the 20-year-old home. Manchester United and Chelsea are thought to have the inside track. Playing in the Champions League is a priority for the youngster.
Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up
Mario Götze - Borussia Dortmund
The man who scored the goal that won Germany the 2014 World Cup will be out of contract in the summer, meaning Götze can leave BVB on a Bosman. During his short time at Hertha Berlin, Jürgen Klinsmann had expressed interest. There are also said to be several clubs in Italy, Spain and France who would like to sign the 27-year-old. AC Milan or Roma could be good bets to make it happen.
Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up
Andre Schürrle - Borussia Dortmund
Another World Cup winner is also on his way out at Dortmund. He's been on loan at Spartak Moscow but the Russians chose not to trigger a purchase option that would have set them back €7 million. If no offer comes from the Bundesliga, Schürrle can be expected to peddle his services to the highest bidder. Turkey or China seem like plausible landing points.
Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up
Robin Gosens - Atalanta
The 25-year-old may not have played a single match in the Bundesliga, but the left back is on the wish list of several German clubs. Gosens, whose performances at Serie A outfit Atalanta have put him on Germany coach Joachim Löw's radar, is reportedly being courted by Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt and Schalke. His market value is estimated at €20 million.
Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up
Achraf Hakimi - Borussia Dortmund
After two years on loan at BVB, the 21-year-old Moroccan is expected to return to the club that owns him, Real Madrid, and try his luck at breaking into the first team. In Dortmund, Hakimi has shown that he has the quality that should allow him to do so. Paris Saint-Germain had been interested, but they appear to have been scared off by the €55 million it would take to lure him.
Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up
Dayot Upamecano - RB Leipzig
With his contract set to expire in 2021, RB Leipzig will need to move this summer if they are going to get a decent payoff for the 21-year-old . Bayern Munich are said to be interested, but the fixed transfer fee in his contract is €60 million. Leipzig are keen to extend his contract, but since it only runs for another year, his agent has been playing for time.
Bundesliga transfers: Where will Havertz, Werner, Sane, Sancho and others end up
Malang Sarr - Nice
According to Nice sporting director, Julien Fournier, the French U21 international is definitely on his way to the Bundesliga this summer. Mönchengladbach, Leverkusen, Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig are all said to be after Sarr, who is regarded as one of the biggest young defensive talents in Europe. Only a team that qualifies for the Champions League will have any chance of landing the 21-year-old.
Author: Andreas Sten-Ziemons