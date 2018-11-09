Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich — live updates

+++Refresh the page (F5) for the latest updates+++

— BVB coach Lucien Favre on Sky before the game: "Of course against such a team we really must deliver a very good performance. We must be smart, we must attack smart." Asked what that means, Favre replies: "We can't allow any unnecessary counterattacks."

— The Football Leaks revelations in Der Spiegel are also on Dortmund fans' minds as Bayern Munich come to town. A fan banner on the Südtribüne, the main home fans' hangout, reads: "Borussia Dortmund must not be part of an elite league that is closed off. NO to the Super League!"

— Marco Reus, a player plagued by injuries down the years whose best appeared behind him a few months ago, has enjoyed a real renaissance under Lucien Favre. Perhaps that's no surprise, it was under Favre at Borussia Mönchengladbach that Reus' star meteorically rose, leading to his move to Dortmund. The old boy in a very young attack could be key this evening, as shown in the video below. (Content not available in all countries, our apologies if you can't watch.)

— Bayern Munich have opted for an attacking midfield and for experience at the back. Both Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng start in central defense, with Niklas Süle on the bench. Also controversially riding the pine is James Rodriguez. Serge Gnabry, Thomas Müller and Franck Ribery get the attacking midfield berths, with Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez likely to play slightly more withdrawn roles. No surprise who's leading the line: Polish poacher extraordinaire and former Dortmund ace Robert Lewandowski, who hit a brace midweek in the Champions League.

— Let's start with a look at the lineups for both sides. Dortmund have dropped Paco Alcacer and will play Mario Götze against his old club. BVB are also missing first-choice keeper Roman Bürki. His Austrian compatriot Marwin Hitz will deputize between the sticks in the biggest game of Dortmund's season so far.

— Hello and welcome to the big game of the weekend in Germany, if not Europe. Borussia Dortmund look to stretch their lead over Bayern Munich to seven points. Meanwhile, the reigning champs seek to silence their critics and burst BVB's autumn bubble. Over the next few hours, the next chapter of the 2018/19 Bundesliga season will be written. Follow along with us!