 Borussia Dortmund starlet Moukoko could debut early under new age proposal | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 23.01.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Borussia Dortmund starlet Moukoko could debut early under new age proposal

Dortmund youth prospect Youssoufa Moukoko could be one of the beneficiaries of a proposal to lower the age limit for footballers to play professionally in Germany. Clubs from the top two divisions will vote in March.

Youssoufa Moukoko (picture-alliance/augenklick/firo Sportphoto/R. Ibing)

Germany's top divisions could soon move in to line with the majority of their European counterparts with regards to the lower age limit for players. All 36 clubs from the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga will meet in March to vote on whether players under the age of 17 should be allowed to play for their club's first team in the future.

Former Dortmund and Germany midfielder Nuri Sahin currently holds the record as the Bundesliga's youngest ever player. He was given special dispensation to make his debut at the age of 16 years and 335 days back in 2005 and is still playing in the top flight with Werder Bremen. 

That could become a more common sight soon, with 15-year-old Moukoko, who has made global headlines with his record-breaking goalscoring feats for BVB's under-19s, likely to be one candidate to make the step up at a club notable for their promotion of youth. American talent Gio Reyna made his debut at 17 for the Yellow and Blacks last weekend.

Players under 17 making their debuts is relatively commonplace in other European leagues with much looser regulations. Wayne Rooney made his Everton debut at 16 and, more recently, Barcelona's Ansu Fati made his bow at the same age. 

Bareclona's Ansu Fati recently debuted at 16 (Getty Images/A. Caparros)

Bareclona's Ansu Fati recently debuted at 16

Speaking to German outlet Sport1, Borussia Mönchengladbach sporting director Max Eberl was positive about the potential change.

"Times have changed. A 16-year-old is further along today than he was before," he said. "If the boys are good enough at football that they can play in the first division, why not?"

"There are other countries with that. We've been stricter in that respect so far but it's clear that we as a club have a duty and responsibility and have to be even more sensitive to this issue than we do with a 20-year-old. There are exceptional talents. I think it's good when you can give them the opportunity."

Moukoko appears to be one such exceptional talent but other German clubs may well have their own prospects. Some also believe a relaxation of the lower age limit would allow smaller clubs to hold on to youngsters with the promise of first team football at an early stage in their development. However, others have expressed concerns about the physical and mental impacts of playing at such a high level at such a young age. 

  • Flash Galerie Mario Götze

    10 youngest players of all-time in Bundesliga

    Mario Götze

    In 10th place is a familar name: Mario Götze, now of Bayern Munich. But the fresh-faced teenager made his debut for Borussia Dortmund at 17 years and 171 days against Mainz in November 2009. The attacking-midfielder became an instant star - and five years on, scored the winning goal in the World Cup final.

  • Dirk Drescher Torhüter Fußball

    10 youngest players of all-time in Bundesliga

    Dirk Drescher

    Drescher only made one appearance in the Bundesliga, but he'd write himself into league history. Just a school student at 17 years and 163 days old, he stepped on to the pitch for VfL Bochum away at 1.FC Nürnberg with his side down to ten men. He retired after long injury problems. Today he works as a police officer.

  • Bundesliga Dortmund vs Köln Archiv 2005 in Dortmund

    10 youngest players of all-time in Bundesliga

    Marc-André Kruska

    Marc-André Kruska enjoyed some bright moments at Borussia Dortmund, in particular his debut for the club at 17 years and 137 days in November 2004. He played at Signal Iduna Park for over four years, before making stops at Club Brugge and Energie Cottbus and currently, FSV Frankfurt in the second division.

  • Lennart Hartmann Roaldur Jakobsen

    10 youngest players of all-time in Bundesliga

    Lennart Hartmann

    After a debut in European competition, Hartmann made his Bundesliga bow at 17 years and 107 days to become Hertha Berlin's youngest ever player. Things didn't pan out too well for the midfielder who has since taken on a journeyman-like career, stopping at Alemannia Aachen, Babelsberg, Berliner AK and Tennis Borussia Berlin.

  • Christian Wueck

    10 youngest players of all-time in Bundesliga

    Christian Wück

    Christian Wück can pass his experiences on to the next crop of German stars who he coaches at U-17 level. As a player, he debuted for 1.FC Nürnberg in 1990 at 17 years and 133 days. He'd go on to play 100 games for the club, before moving on to Karlsruhe, Wolfsburg and Arminia Bielefeld. He became a German U-21 international and featured in the 1996 German Cup final.

  • Christian Wörns Fußball

    10 youngest players of all-time in Bundesliga

    Christian Wörns

    Defender Christian Wörns was a stalwart at Borussia Dortmund for nine seasons after returning from a stint in Paris. Wörns debuted for Waldhof Mannheim in 1989 at 17 years and 122 days, earning a move to Bayer Leverkusen where he played over 200 times. He was capped 66 times for the national team during his successful career. He is now a youth coach at Schalke.

  • DFB-Pokal FC Schalke 04 - 1.FC Nürnberg Tor Julian Draxler

    10 youngest players of all-time in Bundesliga

    Julian Draxler

    Sometimes it's easy to forget about Draxler's rapid rise to stardom - he's already a World Cup winner at the tender age of 21. But the midfielder has been on our radar for a while now. He made his debut at 17 years and 117 days, then the following weekend became the second youngest player to start a match. He's played over 100 times for the Royal Blues and remains a key player.

  • Michael Hartmann Ibrahim Tanko Fußball

    10 youngest players of all-time in Bundesliga

    Ibrahim Tanko

    Born in Kumasi, Ghana, Tanko signed for Borussia Dortmund aged 17 and quickly made his debut for the club with 17 years and 61 days. He didn't hit the ground running in Dortmund and ended up at SC Freiburg. Now, he is a coach and was the assistant to German Volker Finke for Cameroon at the 2014 World Cup.

  • Jürgen Friedl Fußball

    10 youngest players of all-time in Bundesliga

    Jürgen Friedl

    "Fuzzy" Friedl was the youngest player in Bundesliga history for nearly three decades. The goalkeeper played at Eintracht Frankfurt for the first time, aged 17 years and 26 days in March 1976. He would only make three appearances for the Eagles and then dropped down the divisions to play with several amateur clubs.

  • Nuri Sahin Borussia Dortmund Archiv 2006

    10 youngest players of all-time in Bundesliga

    Nuri Sahin

    The youngest player in Bundesliga history still plies his trade in the top-flight with Borussia Dortmund. Nuri Sahin made his debut for the club in 2005 at the age of 16 years and 335 days. A few months later, he became the youngest player to score in a league match. The 26-year-old has spent time at Liverpool, Feyenoord and Real Madrid.

    Author: Ross Dunbar


 

DW recommends

Borussia Dortmund wunderkind Youssoufa Moukoko and his €10-million deal with Nike

Borussia Dortmund's Youssoufa Moukoko recently signed a deal worth a reported €10 million with Nike. At just 14 years old, it's a risky move for all parties involved and it isn't guaranteed to pay off in the long run. (15.05.2019)  

Have Dortmund found another one? Meet the 12-year-old scoring for the U17s

Have Borussia Dortmund found a new talent? Youssoufa Moukoko has been impressing with his golascoring feats for the club's youth team, but there's something special about the Cameroon-born German attacker. (15.08.2017)  

Football prodigies; some become stars, some fade away

It would seem the sky is the limit for Youssoufa Moukoko, who scored six goals for Dortmund on his debut in the U19 Bundesliga. Here we look back at previous young prodigies whose careers took off – or disappointed. (12.08.2019)  

10 youngest players of all-time in Bundesliga

After Martin Odegaard became the youngest player to feature in a European qualifier at 15 years and 297 days, here are the 10 youngest to feature in the Bundesliga. You'll certainly recognize some faces. (14.10.2014)  

Related content

Alvaro Odriozola Real Madrid vs Granada CF

Transfers: Bayern Munich snap up Real Madrid right-back on loan 22.01.2020

Real Madrid right-back Alvaro Odriozola has joined Bayern Munich on loan until the end of the season. The 24-year-old is a much-needed reinforcement to Bayern's injury-ravaged defense. Keep up with all the latest here.

Fußball Bundesliga | Hertha BSC vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach | Jürgen Klinsmann

Bundesliga: Jürgen Klinsmann hits coaching license snag at Hertha Berlin 15.01.2020

Jürgen Klinsmann is in hot water with the German football authorities. The Hertha Berlin head coach has failed to produce a valid coaching license and could miss his side's clash with Bayern on Sunday as a result.

Fußball 2. Bundesliga | FC St. Pauli v Hamburger SV

Politics, protests and pyro: The Bundesliga off the pitch in 2020 17.01.2020

With a genuine Bundesliga title race on the cards, there is more excitement than usual on the pitch. But, as always, there will be just as much to keep an eye on in the stands, too.

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  