Borussia Dortmund: Edin Terzic resigns as head coach

Despite leading Borussia Dortmund to this season's Champions League final, Edin Terzic's side finished fifth in the Bundesliga. Terzic won the German Cup for Dortmund in 2021.

Borussia Dortmund (BVB) head coach Edin Terzic has resigned.

The 41-year-old had an up-and-down season as he led the Black and Yellows to the Champions League final but only managed a fifth-place finish in the Bundesliga.

Announcing that his decision came after lengthy meetings with senior management, Terzic said in a statement: "I feel that the club’s new era should begin with a new man on the touchline."

Champions League run could not paper over cracks

May's 2-0 defeat by Real Madrid in the Champions League final at Wembley capped an otherwise poor season for Terzic and Dortmund.

Despite the deep run in the Europe's premier competition, questions were raised over the club's style of play.

An inability to replace the attacking flair of Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland also proved costly, as the club managed just 18 wins in 34 league matches.

"Everyone close to me knows that this has been a very difficult decision for me to take over the last few weeks," Terzic explained. "After intensive discussions, my fundamental feeling has not changed.

Lifelong fan failed to fully realize dream

As a lifelong Dortmund fan, Terzic took over what he called his "dream job" on an interim basis in December 2021, following the sacking of then-head coach Lucien Favre.

Though he helped lead the side to victory in the German Cup that season, he was replaced for the 2021/2022 season, and instead served as technical director for the club.

He returned to lead the side for the following season and looked on course to seal Dortmund's first Bundesliga title in 11 years when they went into the final matchday of the 2022/2023 season top of the table.

But, Terzic's side struggled to a home draw against Mainz, allowing Bayern Munich to lift their 11th consecutive title, as Dortmund fell short once again.

Speaking about Terzic, sporting director Sebastian Kehl said: "Edin is a fantastic, very genuine person and always gave 100% for BVB."

"He will always be associated with our successes over the last few years," Kehl added, "and I’m sure we’ll see each other again."