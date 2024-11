Phil Gayle

11/21/2024 November 21, 2024

The International Criminal Court in the Hague has issued arrest warrants for Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif. All 27 EU countries are signatories to the ICC, and the EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has reminded them of their duty to abide by the court's ruling.