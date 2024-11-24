  1. Skip to content
Borrell promises EU support for Lebanese army

Stella Männer in Beirut, Lebanon | Monika Jones
November 24, 2024

On a visit to Beirut, the European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell urged Israel and Hezbollah to strike a cease-fire deal. He also promised financial support to the Lebanese armed forces. DW spoke to Beirut-based journalist Stella Männer.

Displaced migrants wait outside a church

Migrant workers in Lebanon abandoned by employers

With shelters reserved for Lebanese citizens, foreign workers are being left to sleep on the streets.
ConflictsOctober 4, 202402:38 min
Mother and daughter in a treatment room at the Children’s Cancer Center of Lebanon

Lacking funds, children's cancer care in Lebanon at risk

In a country ravaged by an economic crisis, donations are drying up for the Children's Cancer Center in Beirut.
SocietySeptember 17, 202403:17 min
A Lebanese man standing in a fruit and vegetable store

Ongoing Israel-Hezbollah strikes force Lebanese to flee

Cross-border strikes between Israel and the Islamist militia Hezbollah are forcing Lebanese border residents to flee.
ConflictsJuly 24, 202403:06 min
A view of two trucks with humanitarian aid arriving at Kerem Shalom Crossing Point

How much aid is getting into Gaza?

Has Israel failed to meet US demands to allow more aid into Gaza, as some aid agencies suggest?
ConflictsNovember 12, 202402:33 min
Palestinians walk amid the destruction following an Israeli strike in Jabalia

Israeli strike kills and injures dozens in northern Gaza

Palestinian medical staff say a house in the Jabaliya region was hit at dawn, with around 30 people inside.
ConflictsNovember 10, 202401:55 min
Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

What excatly led to the dismissal? DW's Emily Gordine reports from Jerusalem.

Netanyahu fires Defense Minister Yoav Gallant

What excatly led to the dismissal? DW's Emily Gordine reports from Jerusalem.
ConflictsNovember 5, 202403:44 min
Fokus Europa Schweiz Geröllrutsch

Focus on Europe — Spotlight on People

Residents of Swiss alpine valleys are being forced to move, as landslides increase.
ConflictsOctober 24, 202426:04 min
A laptop sits on a chair. The laptop screen shows a ship.

Russia's spy ships comb the Baltic sea

Under the guise of research, Russian ships are spying on Western infrastructure.
ConflictsOctober 18, 202407:10 min
Mark Rutte takes over as NATO secretary general

The new head of NATO says keeping up support for Ukraine is a top priority for the alliance.

Mark Rutte takes over as NATO secretary general

The new head of NATO says keeping up support for Ukraine is a top priority for the alliance.
ConflictsOctober 1, 202402:42 min
