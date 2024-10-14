  1. Skip to content
Borrell: Attacks against UN troops 'completely unacceptable'

October 14, 2024

Top EU officials have condemned the Israeli attacks that injured UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon. The bloc's foreign ministers have been meeting in Luxembourg. Speaking to reporters, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell slammed the violence.

https://p.dw.com/p/4llwN
