Boris Nemtsov: The man who dared to criticize Vladimir Putin

Late on February 27, 2015, Boris Nemtsov was walking across a bridge in Moscow after dinner with his Ukrainian girlfriend when an unknown assailant shot him several times in the back. Nemtsov died almost instantly, but his girlfriend escaped unhurt.

Russia was shocked by this high-profile assassination of a well-known politician in such a symbolic location. At the time, Nemtsov was one of the country's most prominent opposition figures and one of President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critics.

Read more: Russian opposition 'in a great depression' after Nemtsov murder

Political star of the 1990s

Nemtsov's political career underwent many transformations. He made a name for himself in the 1990s as one of the "young reformers" without a communist background. In 1991, President Boris Yeltsin appointed Nemtsov, then 32, governor of the Nizhny Novgorod region, making him the youngest governor in post-Soviet Russia.

In a region that had been isolated because of its military production sites, Nemtsov introduced liberal reforms that were later considered exemplary by the central government. At 36, he became deputy prime minister, and many believed he would succeed Yeltsin as president.

Watch video 00:31 'A political murder for which Putin was responsible'

But instead, Vladimir Putin became president in 2000. At first, Nemtsov sought to cooperate with Putin, but soon he and his party, the Union of Right Forces, entered the opposition. In 2004, he supported Ukraine's Orange Revolution and became adviser to the liberal Ukrainian President Viktor Yushchenko, much to the anger of the Russian leadership who had backed Putin protege Viktor Yanukovych — who would eventually take power in 2010. Nemtsov was also a vociferous critic of the Russian military intervention in Ukraine and the 2014 annexation of the Crimean Peninsula.

Who gave the orders to kill?

The investigation into Nemtsov's murder quickly led to the semi-autonomous Russian republic of Chechnya, with five Chechen men being found guilty of carrying out the contract killing in exchange for 15 million rubles (some €210,000). Zaur Dadaev, 35, a Chechen officer, admitted he had fired the shots and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017. His four accomplices were sentenced to between 11 years and 19 years in prison.

The identity of the person who gave the orders to kill Nemtsov, and the motive, remains unknown, but there is speculation it could be somebody high up in the Chechen leadership. Nemtsov's daughter Zhanna Nemtsova, who worked for DW from 2015 to January 2020, has criticized the investigation, saying it was "not a full-fledged investigation, but an imitation." The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe and the Council of Europe have called on Russian authorities to conduct a new and transparent investigation, but authorities have rebuffed the request.

Read more: Opinion: Getting to know my own father

Calls to erect a monument to Nemtsov, or rename the bridge on which he was shot in his memory, have been rejected by the Kremlin. Flowers which are laid almost every day in the spot where he was killed are regularly removed, and there are frequent violent altercations between police and activists. After plenty of wrangling, a private initiative received permission to install commemorative plaques on the buildings in which he lived.

To this day, people continue to lay flowers at the site of Nemtsov's assassination

Memorial march in Moscow

Various cities around the world, including Washington, Vilnius and Kyiv, have already renamed squares to commemorate Nemtsov.

Listen to audio 03:58 Share Inside Europe: Prague's plans to honour slain Kremlin critic Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3XjLn Inside Europe: Prague's plans to honour slain Kremlin critic

The latest to join this group was Prague, which renamed a square — home to the Russian Embassy — in his memory. Zhanna Nemtsova has welcomed the decision, telling DW that the international initiative had had an "impact on the Russian authorities, particularly the municipal ones."

"While political persecution is on the rise in Russia, the authorities are beginning to understand that you can't just physically annihilate an opposition leader," she said. "They did not expect such a wave of discontent and outrage to be unleashed."

On February 29, a memorial march for Boris Nemtsov will take place in Moscow. Authorities in St. Petersburg have rejected a request for a similar commemoration.

Moscow bids farewell to Boris Nemtsov Powerful demonstration The start of the protest march on the banks of the River Moskva resembled the tip of a spear. Police estimated that a total of 21,400 people joined the procession, organizers put the figure cloer to the 50,000 limit agreed upon by Moscow's city authorities.

Moscow bids farewell to Boris Nemtsov Well prepared Protesters were well equipped to show their sadness at the opposition politician's death; organizers had prepared numerous placards displaying Nemtsov's image.

Moscow bids farewell to Boris Nemtsov Police on hand But Moscow's security services were well prepared as well. The protesters had been told not to deviate from the approved path for the march. Sunday's demonstration in Moscow stayed peaceful, however, without tempers flaring on either side.

Moscow bids farewell to Boris Nemtsov Echoes of Ukraine Russia's leadership fears little more than a kind of "orange" revolution in Moscow, akin to events in Ukraine in 2004 and 2013/4. Many of the flags on display on Sunday showed that protesters also had Kyiv on their minds.

Moscow bids farewell to Boris Nemtsov A final farewell The demonstration continued into the early evening, with many people laying flowers or other condolences at the site of the shooting.

Moscow bids farewell to Boris Nemtsov Ceremony in Ukraine Opposition supporters in Russia were not mourning alone. In Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, for instance, a ceremony was held in Nemtsov's honor on Sunday. The opposition politician had criticized Russia's stance in Ukraine's conflict.

Moscow bids farewell to Boris Nemtsov Despite everything Courageous and resolute: that's how Boris Nemtsov is likely to be remembered by many in Moscow. Author: Kersten Knipp / msh



Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.