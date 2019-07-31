 Boris Johnson′s Conservatives lose parliamentary seat in Welsh by-election | News | DW | 02.08.2019

News

Boris Johnson's Conservatives lose parliamentary seat in Welsh by-election

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives have suffered a loss in a by-election in rural South Wales to the pro-EU Liberal Democrats. The loss cuts the Tory majority in the House of Commons to one seat.

Boris Johnson (picture-alliance/empics/B. Lawless)

Britain's pro-EU Liberal Democrats won a parliamentary by-election in Brecon and Radnorshire on Thursday, dealing a blow to Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Jane Dodds, the Welsh Liberal Democrats leader, won by 1,425 votes over Conservative incumbent Chris Davies. 

The loss in rural South Wales means Johnson's Conservative party now holds a narrow one-seat majority in the House of Commons, with just 320 out of 639 lawmakers in Parliament.

The result will make it more difficult for the government to pass legislation and leaves it vulnerable to a vote of no-confidence that might trigger a general election.

It also puts Johnson's plan to leave the European Union on October 31 with or without a deal under strain.

After the results were announced, Dodds said: "My very first act as your new MP when I get to Westminster will be to find Mr. Boris Johnson, wherever he's hiding, and tell him to stop playing with the future of our community and rule out a no-deal Brexit." 

Jo Swinson, Liberal Democrat leader

Jo Swinson's party, the Liberal Democrats, are projected to win the by-election. They have called for a second referendum on Brexit

Why did the election happen?

Officials called the by-election after it was revealed that Davies had claimed false expenses. The Conservative said it was an honest mistake.

In June, around 19% of local voters asked him to give up his seat in a "recall petition," which is called if a member of Parliament is convicted of a crime. If over 10% of voters agree, a by-election is called.

Brexit talks in Northern Ireland

'

cw, jns/cmk (AFP, Reuters)

