Boris Johnson threatens to withhold Brexit divorce payment

Boris Johnson, the current favorite to become the next British prime minister, has said he would withhold divorce payments to the European Union unless the bloc offered a better Brexit deal.



Johnson also implied he would scrap the accepted border arrangement with Ireland.

The former foreign secretary's comments came in an interview with The Sunday Times, his first newspaper interview since announcing his bid for premiership.

"Our friends and partners need to understand that the money is going to be retained until such time as we have greater clarity about the way forward," he told paper.

"In getting a good deal, money is a great solvent and a great lubricant," Johnson added.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Boris Johnson Boris Johnson is the bookmakers' favorite to become Britain's next prime minister. "BoJo" is widely tipped following stints as mayor of London and as foreign secretary in Theresa May's government. The 54-year-old sparked controversy in 2018 following remarks on women wearing burqas saying that it was "absolutely ridiculous that people should choose to go around looking like letter boxes."

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Dominic Raab Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab is likely to be Johnson's main rival. The son of a Jewish refugee who fled Nazi Germany, Raab is the second favorite to become the UK's next prime minister. He was widely mocked in 2018 when he said "hadn't quite understood" how reliant UK trade is on the Dover-Calais crossing.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? David Lidington An ally of Theresa May, Lidington is seen as a potential successor but his pro-Remain record, having served as Europe minister from 2010 to 2016, may prevent him from ultimately landing the role. Could yet take over on an interim basis as the Tory party seek a permanent leader.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Michael Gove A leading driver behind the Brexit campaign, Gove may again try to become prime minister after a failed effort to succeed David Cameron in 2016. Gove, who had initially backed Boris Johnson in that contest, withdrew his support and announced his own candidacy.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Jeremy Hunt Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt is an outside bet. The 52-year-old, who voted to remain in the European Union, has subsequently changed his stance. Since succeeding Johnson in the role of dealing with foreign affairs, he claimed that Brussels came across as "arrogant" during Brexit negotiations.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Sajid Javid The son of a Pakistani immigrant bus driver, Sajid Javid is the current UK Home Secretary (interior minister), a role for which he has received mixed reviews. He had a successful banking career with Chase Manhattan and Deutsche Bank before entering parliament in 2010. During the Brexit referendum, Javid was on the Remain side but — like Theresa May — was guarded in his support for the cause.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Esther McVey Former television presenter Esther McVey declared her intention to stand long before May resigned. The vocal Brexit hardliner resigned as work and pensions secretary in November, protesting at the terms of May’s withdrawal deal. However, in March she voted for the agreement, claiming that it was the only way to ensure Brexit happens. Since then, she has spoken in favor of a no-deal exit.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Rory Stewart Educated at Eton College — the same school attended by Boris Johnson and David Cameron — Rory Stewart is currently International Development Secretary. A former diplomat who trekked thousands of kilometers across the Middle East and South Asia, he also served as a senior official governing parts of post-invasion Iraq. Stewart is strongly opposed to Britain leaving without a deal.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Matt Hancock Health Secretary Matt Hancock entered the race to replace the prime minister on the day after her resignation. Although he campaigned for Remain during the referendum, Hancock has said he now believes Britain should leave the EU with a deal. Probably the most tech-savvy of the contenders, Hancock is promoting himself as the candidate best-placed to lead the Tories into the 2020s.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Andrea Leadsom Andrea Leadsom, who resigned from her Cabinet position in the week of May's announcement, is also a contender. Leadsom, who came second in a leadership bid in 2016, was heavily criticized at the time for saying that being a mother would give her an advantage as prime minister. This was seen in a poor light as Theresa May had previously spoken of her anguish at not being able to conceive.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Kit Malthouse Formerly one of Boris Johnson's deputy London mayors, Kit Malthouse is perhaps best-known for being the author of the so-called Malthouse compromise to replace the Irish backstop provision of Theresa May’s withdrawal deal with "alternative arrangements." Malthouse has said that although no-deal is not his preferred Brexit option, Britain should be prepared for it.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Mark Harper Mark Harper was a minister in two separate roles, with responsibility for immigration and disabled welfare benefits. While he had the immigration brief, Harper was forced to resign after his cleaner was found to not be legally permitted to be in the UK. A former chief whip, he is something of an outsider. He’s advocated leaving without a deal but also with an extension beyond October 31.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Sam Gyimah Former universities minister Sam Gyimah resigned over Theresa May's withdrawal deal in December 2018, saying it would set the country up for failure. A former investment banker who spent much of his childhood in Ghana, he's the only one of the 13 candidates declared so far to back a referendum on any Brexit deal.

Who are the candidates to replace Theresa May? Steve Baker Previously the 150/1 long shot with the bookmakers, Steve Baker's odds have tumbled further after he refused to rule out a leadership bid following messages of support from his constituents.



Race to replace May

Johnson is the front-running candidate to replace outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May, who officially resigned as Conservative party leader on Friday. She will retain the premiership until a successor can be found, a process that is expected to be completed by late July. Currently, 11 members of Parliament are vying to replace her.

Britain owes the EU about €44 billion ($50 billion) when it eventually leaves the bloc. Brexit hard-liners and others have repeatedly blocked a hard-fought Brexit deal, and for the time being it remains in the bloc.

Johnson wants to hold this payment hostage in the hopes of wrangling a better deal than May was able to achieve.

US President Donald Trump last week recommended to the UK that it not pay its bill to the EU. He has also backed Johnson as the top choice to replace May.

Several cabinet members also joined a growing number of centrist Tory MPs this weekend in declaring they were ready to throw their support behind him.

aw/cmk (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

