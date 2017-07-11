Boris Johnson: 'Partygate' report finds serious failures of leadership

The report released on Monday said lockdown-breaching parties involving Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his staff represented a "serious failure" to observe proper standards.

Senior civil servant Sue Gray concluded there had been "failures of leadership and judgment" in the government and "some of the events should not have been allowed to take place."

The parties being investigated took place during a strict coronavirus lockdown imposed by Johnson's government, during which people were told to stay at home and not to mix.

The inquiry has been billed as likely to be decisive for the prime minister's political fate.

What did the report say?

Gray said police were looking into 12 of the events that met the threshold for criminal investigation, with the possibility that any of those attending, including Johnson, could be fined for breaching COVID rules.

Given the ongoing investigation, the report did not specify whether the regulations had been broken in those cases. However, Gray did make some robust general observations.

"There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times," said the 12-page report.

"Against the backdrop of the pandemic, when the government was asking citizens to accept far-reaching restrictions on their lives, some of the behavior surrounding these gatherings is difficult to justify."

"At least some of the gatherings in question represent a serious failure to observe not just the high standards expected of those working at the heart of government but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at the time."

What happens next?

Since allegations first started to arise in December, Johnson has faced mounting pressure to stand down, including from lawmakers within his own ranks.

He addressed Parliament on Monday afternoon and was set to address all members of his Conservative Party later in the evening.

"I want to say sorry," Johnson said, speaking to the House of Commons. I am sorry for the things we simply didn't get right and also sorry for the way this matter has been handled."

"It's no use saying this or that was in the rules and it's no use saying that people were working hard. This pandemic was hard for everyone."

Johnson said changes would be made to the way that Downing Street worked. "I get it and I will fix it," he said.

During the proceedings in the Commons, Ian Blackford — leader of the Scottish National Party at the UK parliament, was ordered to leave for accusing Johnson of lying.

The findings of the report are crucial for Johnson and could see members of his Conservative Party force a vote on his leadership.

The fact that the report omits findings on criminal offenses has been viewed by some as providing Johnson with a vital political breathing space.

The opposition Labour Party's deputy leader Angela Rayner said ahead of the publication of the document that ordinary people already know that Johnson had broken the rules.

"He made the rules, he broke the rules, he is unfit for office," she said.

London's Metropolitan Police force last Tuesday said it would investigate a series of events held in Downing Street, where Johnson also lives. However, on Friday, the force asked for the Gray report to make only "minimal reference" to those events.

The criminal probe into the 12 potentially criminal incidents is ongoing. It followed numerous allegations and complaints that the police force had previously declined to investigate.

One of the parties — a birthday celebration for Johnson himself — allegedly took place during the first COVID-19 lockdown in June 2020. At that time, social gatherings indoors were banned.

Another two parties were held during a period of national mourning on the eve of the funeral of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II for 73 years.

