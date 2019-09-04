Boris Johnson faces Parliament — live updates

Parliament will vote later today on a bill that would force Johnson to delay Britain's EU exit until January 31, unless Parliament approves a new deal or votes to support a no-deal Brexit by October 19.

Even if the bill passes, any extension to the departure date would also require the approval of the remaining 27 EU member-states — who have said that the UK must provide a valid reason for delaying.

The prime minister is expected to call a general election, which would require the approval of two-thirds of parliament, if he loses the vote.

Labour has signaled it will block an election until the mechanism to prevent no-deal is in place.

Johnson withdrew the Conservative Party whip from 21 MPs after they rebelled to allow the bill onto the parliamentary voting agenda.

A judge in Scotland earlier rejected a legal challenge to Johnson's plan to suspend Parliament.

All times in UTC/GMT

11:40 Johnson has urged opposition lawmakers to back his plan for a snap election on October

15 if, as expected, lawmakers back a bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The prime minister was earlier reminded by speaker John Bercow of the need to respect parliamentary rules after he referred to Corbyn, against convention, directly by name.

Bercow says Johnson should have used the term "right honourable gentleman."

During Prime Minister's Questions, Johnson referred to Corbyn as a "chlorinated chicken," after the Labour leader challenged him over the details of a US trade deal.

11:30 Ian Blackford, leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster, complains that Boris Johnson has failed to give answers during Prime Minister's Questions.

"I know he's a new boy," Blackford quips. "We ask the questions. He's supposed to answer them."

It's been a stormy half hour for Johnson, who Blackford accuses of "bliff and bluster" and having no mandate for no-deal.

11:20 At Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson refers to the Labour legislation as a "surrender bill" after opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn asks what the government’s strategy is. Johnson says he aims to get a deal by October 17, but says preparations for no-deal are very advanced.

Johnson claims the bill would "undermine this country's ability to negotiate" with the European Union. "This government is going to get a deal from our friends in Brussels," he says.

First defeat in parliament

Johnson is pushing for a new general election after losing a historic vote in parliament on Tuesday evening to block a no-deal Brexit.

Lawmakers voted 328 to 301 to take control of parliamentary business in order to debate a bill on Wednesday that would prevent Johnson from taking the UK out of the European Union without a withdrawal agreement on October 31.

Read here how the vote unfolded: UK lawmakers vote to support plan to stop no-deal Brexit

Johnson has repeatedly said he intends to pull the UK out of the bloc in just a few weeks' time, even without a deal in place. Many lawmakers, including several in Johnson's Conservative party, are concerned that crashing out without a deal would be disastrous for Britain's economy and lead to medicine, food and fuel shortages.