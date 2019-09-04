 Boris Johnson faces Parliament — live updates | News | DW | 04.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Boris Johnson faces Parliament — live updates

The UK prime minister is appearing before lawmakers in the wake of a parliamentary defeat at the hands of Tory rebels and the opposition. MPs are confronting Johnson over his insistence on keeping no-deal on the table.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday lost a key Brexit vote in the House of Commons (picture-alliance/Xinhua/UK Parliament/R. Harris)

  • Parliament will vote later today on a bill that would force Johnson to delay Britain's EU exit until January 31, unless Parliament approves a new deal or votes to support a no-deal Brexit by October 19.
  • Even if the bill passes, any extension to the departure date would also require the approval of the remaining 27 EU member-states — who have said that the UK must provide a valid reason for delaying.
  • The prime minister is expected to call a general election, which would require the approval of two-thirds of parliament,  if he loses the vote.
  • Labour has signaled it will block an election until the mechanism to prevent no-deal is in place.
  • Johnson withdrew the Conservative Party whip from 21 MPs after they rebelled to allow the bill onto the parliamentary voting agenda.
  • A judge in Scotland earlier rejected a legal challenge to Johnson's plan to suspend Parliament.

All times in UTC/GMT

12:05 The UK's Finance Minister Sajid Javid is unveiling the government's spending plan for the coming year. He begins by discussing Brexit, but is told he is "out of order" by Speaker John Bercow. Javid is told to instead focus on the spending review.

11:58 The pound has rebounded further, but gains were capped by investor anxiety after Brexit turmoil sent the currency tumbling and set the stage for a potential snap UK election next month.

11:40 Johnson has urged opposition lawmakers to back his plan for a snap election on October 15 if, as expected, lawmakers back a bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The prime minister was earlier reminded by speaker John Bercow of the need to respect parliamentary rules after he referred to Corbyn, against convention, directly by name.

Bercow says Johnson should have used the term "right honourable gentleman."

Read more: Brexit: EU's top negotiator doubts no-deal can be avoided

During Prime Minister's Questions, Johnson referred to Corbyn as a "chlorinated chicken," after the Labour leader challenged him over the details of a US trade deal.

11:30 Ian Blackford, leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster, complains that Boris Johnson has failed to give answers during Prime Minister's Questions. 

"I know he's a new boy," Blackford quips. "We ask the questions. He's supposed to answer them."

It's been a stormy half hour for Johnson, who Blackford accuses of "bliff and bluster" and having no mandate for no-deal.

UK. Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) arrives at Parliament watched by his special advisor Dominic Cummings (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/London News/G. C. Wright)

Johnson arriving to Prime Minister's Questions accompanied by special adviser Dominic Cummings

11:20 At Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson refers to the Labour legislation as a "surrender bill" after opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn asks what the government’s strategy is. Johnson says he aims to get a deal by October 17, but says preparations for no-deal are very advanced.

Johnson claims the bill would "undermine this country's ability to negotiate" with the European Union. "This government is going to get a deal from our friends in Brussels," he says.

First defeat in parliament

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing for a new general election after losing a historic vote in parliament on Tuesday evening to block a no-deal Brexit.

Lawmakers voted 328 to 301 to take control of parliamentary business in order to debate a bill on Wednesday that would prevent Johnson from taking the UK out of the European Union without a withdrawal agreement on October 31.

Read here how the vote unfolded: UK lawmakers vote to support plan to stop no-deal Brexit

Johnson has repeatedly said he intends to pull the UK out of the bloc in just a few weeks' time, even without a deal in place. Many lawmakers, including several in Johnson's Conservative party, are concerned that crashing out without a deal would be disastrous for Britain's economy and lead to medicine, food and fuel shortages.

DW recommends

Facebook returns to center of British politics

Boris Johnson's most senior adviser played a key role in the Brexit referendum, campaigning for Vote Leave. With a general election looming, are Dominic Cummings' notorious digital tactics making a comeback? (03.09.2019)  

UK holds #StopTheCoup rallies against Johnson's suspension of Parliament

Thousands of protesters have condemned Boris Johnson for taking an "undemocratic" decision to suspend Parliament. But he has defended his actions, saying he needed a clean slate to prioritize "our domestic agenda." (31.08.2019)  

UK lawmakers vote to support plan to stop no-deal Brexit — as it happened

The move paves the way for MPs to pass legislation that would force Boris Johnson to seek a Brexit delay. The prime minister has said he will call for a general election if lawmakers vote to block no-deal Brexit. (03.09.2019)  

Boris Johnson suffers major defeat in no-deal Brexit vote

After hours of heated debate, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a major vote in Parliament that could force him to delay Brexit. The PM is now pushing for a snap election, but he'll need a majority of MPs to do so. (04.09.2019)  

Brexit: Does Boris Johnson's track record explain the man?

With his decision to suspend Parliament Boris Johnson has sounded the bell for the endgame on Brexit. But will the UK's gaffe-prone prime minister get through it all unscathed? (29.08.2019)  

Brexit: EU's top negotiator doubts no-deal can be avoided

With two months to go until Brexit, Michel Barnier says he's "not optimistic" of avoiding a no-deal scenario. Writing for a British newspaper, he said there was still confusion over the Irish backstop. (01.09.2019)  

Related content

Großbritannien London | Boris Johnson verlässt 10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson suffers major defeat in no-deal Brexit vote 04.09.2019

After hours of heated debate, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a major vote in Parliament that could force him to delay Brexit. The PM is now pushing for a snap election, but he'll need a majority of MPs to do so.

Großbritanien | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson to expel MPs who block 'no-deal Brexit' 02.09.2019

The UK Parliament is set for heated debate when it reconvenes on Tuesday. Rebel MPs and opposition are running out of time to prevent Britain crashing out of the European Union without a divorce deal.

Boris Johnson

UK's Boris Johnson warns lawmakers against blocking no-deal 03.09.2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged his own Conservative MPs not to support an opposition maneuver to block a "no-deal" Brexit. The UK Parliament is set for heated debate when it reconvenes on Tuesday.

Advertisement