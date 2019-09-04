Boris Johnson faces Parliament — live updates

The UK prime minister is appearing before lawmakers in the wake of a parliamentary defeat at the hands of Tory rebels and the opposition. MPs are confronting Johnson over his insistence on keeping no-deal on the table.
All times in UTC/GMT
12:05 The UK's Finance Minister Sajid Javid is unveiling the government's spending plan for the coming year. He begins by discussing Brexit, but is told he is "out of order" by Speaker John Bercow. Javid is told to instead focus on the spending review.
11:58 The pound has rebounded further, but gains were capped by investor anxiety after Brexit turmoil sent the currency tumbling and set the stage for a potential snap UK election next month.
11:40 Johnson has urged opposition lawmakers to back his plan for a snap election on October 15 if, as expected, lawmakers back a bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
The prime minister was earlier reminded by speaker John Bercow of the need to respect parliamentary rules after he referred to Corbyn, against convention, directly by name.
Bercow says Johnson should have used the term "right honourable gentleman."
During Prime Minister's Questions, Johnson referred to Corbyn as a "chlorinated chicken," after the Labour leader challenged him over the details of a US trade deal.
11:30 Ian Blackford, leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster, complains that Boris Johnson has failed to give answers during Prime Minister's Questions.
"I know he's a new boy," Blackford quips. "We ask the questions. He's supposed to answer them."
It's been a stormy half hour for Johnson, who Blackford accuses of "bliff and bluster" and having no mandate for no-deal.
11:20 At Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson refers to the Labour legislation as a "surrender bill" after opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn asks what the government’s strategy is. Johnson says he aims to get a deal by October 17, but says preparations for no-deal are very advanced.
Johnson claims the bill would "undermine this country's ability to negotiate" with the European Union. "This government is going to get a deal from our friends in Brussels," he says.
First defeat in parliament
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is pushing for a new general election after losing a historic vote in parliament on Tuesday evening to block a no-deal Brexit.
Lawmakers voted 328 to 301 to take control of parliamentary business in order to debate a bill on Wednesday that would prevent Johnson from taking the UK out of the European Union without a withdrawal agreement on October 31.
Johnson has repeatedly said he intends to pull the UK out of the bloc in just a few weeks' time, even without a deal in place. Many lawmakers, including several in Johnson's Conservative party, are concerned that crashing out without a deal would be disastrous for Britain's economy and lead to medicine, food and fuel shortages.
