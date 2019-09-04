Boris Johnson faces Parliament — live updates

The UK prime minister is appearing before lawmakers in the wake of a parliamentary defeat at the hands of Tory rebels and the opposition. MPs are confronting Johnson over his insistence on keeping no-deal on the table.
All times in UTC/GMT
11:40 Johnson has urged opposition lawmakers to back his plan for a snap election on October
15 if, as expected, lawmakers back a bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
The prime minister was reminded by speaker John Bercow of the need
11:30 Ian Blackford, leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster, complains that Boris Johnson has failed to give answers during Prime Minister's Questions.
"I know he's a new boy," Blackford quips. "We ask the questions. He's supposed to answer them."
It's been a stormy half hour for Johnson, who Blackford accuses of "bliff and bluster" and having no mandate for no-deal.
11:20 At Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson refers to the Labour legislation as a "surrender bill" after opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn asks what the government’s strategy is. Johnson says he aims to get a deal by October 17, but says preparations for no-deal are very advanced.
Johnson claims the bill would "undermine this country's ability to negotiate" with the European Union. "This government is going to get a deal from our friends in Brussels," he says.
First defeat in parliament
Johnson is pushing for a new general election after losing a historic vote in parliament on Tuesday evening to block a no-deal Brexit.
Lawmakers voted 328 to 301 to take control of parliamentary business in order to debate a bill on Wednesday that would prevent Johnson from taking the UK out of the European Union without a withdrawal agreement on October 31.
Read here how the vote unfolded: UK lawmakers vote to support plan to stop no-deal Brexit
Johnson has repeatedly said he intends to pull the UK out of the bloc in just a few weeks' time, even without a deal in place. Many lawmakers, including several in Johnson's Conservative party, are concerned that crashing out without a deal would be disastrous for Britain's economy and lead to medicine, food and fuel shortages.