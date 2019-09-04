 Boris Johnson faces Parliament — live updates | News | DW | 04.09.2019

News

Boris Johnson faces Parliament — live updates

The UK prime minister is appearing before lawmakers in the wake of a parliamentary defeat at the hands of Tory rebels and the opposition. MPs are confronting Johnson over his insistence on keeping no-deal on the table.

UK. Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) arrives at Parliament watched by his special advisor Dominic Cummings (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS/London News/G. C. Wright)

  • Parliament will vote later today on a bill that would force Johnson to delay Britain's EU exit until January 31, unless Parliament approves a new deal or votes to support a no-deal Brexit by October 19.
  • Even if the bill passes, any extension to the departure date would also require the approval of the remaining 27 EU member-states — who have said that the UK must provide a valid reason for delaying.
  • The prime minister is expected to call a general election, which would require the approval of two-thirds of parliament,  if he loses the vote.
  • Labour has signaled it will block an election until the mechanism to prevent no-deal is in place.
  • Johnson withdrew the Conservative Party whip from 21 MPs after they rebelled to allow the bill onto the parliamentary voting agenda.
  • A judge in Scotland earlier rejected a legal challenge to Johnson's plan to suspend Parliament.

All times in UTC/GMT

11:40 Johnson has urged opposition lawmakers to back his plan for a snap election on October
15 if, as expected, lawmakers back a bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The prime minister was reminded by speaker John Bercow of the need 

11:30 Ian Blackford, leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster, complains that Boris Johnson has failed to give answers during Prime Minister's Questions. 

"I know he's a new boy," Blackford quips. "We ask the questions. He's supposed to answer them."

It's been a stormy half hour for Johnson, who Blackford accuses of "bliff and bluster" and having no mandate for no-deal.

11:20 At Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson refers to the Labour legislation as a "surrender bill" after opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn asks what the government’s strategy is. Johnson says he aims to get a deal by October 17, but says preparations for no-deal are very advanced.

Johnson claims the bill would "undermine this country's ability to negotiate" with the European Union. "This government is going to get a deal from our friends in Brussels," he says.

First defeat in parliament

Johnson is pushing for a new general election after losing a historic vote in parliament on Tuesday evening to block a no-deal Brexit.

Lawmakers voted 328 to 301 to take control of parliamentary business in order to debate a bill on Wednesday that would prevent Johnson from taking the UK out of the European Union without a withdrawal agreement on October 31.

Read here how the vote unfolded: UK lawmakers vote to support plan to stop no-deal Brexit

Johnson has repeatedly said he intends to pull the UK out of the bloc in just a few weeks' time, even without a deal in place. Many lawmakers, including several in Johnson's Conservative party, are concerned that crashing out without a deal would be disastrous for Britain's economy and lead to medicine, food and fuel shortages.

Related content

Großbritannien London | Boris Johnson verlässt 10 Downing Street

Boris Johnson suffers major defeat in no-deal Brexit vote 04.09.2019

After hours of heated debate, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost a major vote in Parliament that could force him to delay Brexit. The PM is now pushing for a snap election, but he'll need a majority of MPs to do so.

Großbritanien | Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson to expel MPs who block 'no-deal Brexit' 02.09.2019

The UK Parliament is set for heated debate when it reconvenes on Tuesday. Rebel MPs and opposition are running out of time to prevent Britain crashing out of the European Union without a divorce deal.

Boris Johnson

UK's Boris Johnson warns lawmakers against blocking no-deal 03.09.2019

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged his own Conservative MPs not to support an opposition maneuver to block a "no-deal" Brexit. The UK Parliament is set for heated debate when it reconvenes on Tuesday.

