Boris Johnson faces Parliament — live updates

Parliament will vote later today on a bill that would force Johnson to delay Britain's EU exit until January 31, unless Parliament approves a new deal or votes to support a no-deal Brexit by October 19.

Even if the bill passes, any extension to the departure date would also require the approval of the remaining 27 EU member-states — who have said that the UK must provide a valid reason for delaying.

The prime minister is expected to call a general election, which would require the approval of two-thirds of parliament, if he loses the vote.

Labour has signaled it will block an election until the mechanism to prevent no-deal is in place.

Johnson withdrew the Conservative Party whip from 21 MPs after they rebelled to allow the bill onto the parliamentary voting agenda.

A judge in Scotland earlier rejected a legal challenge to Johnson's plan to suspend Parliament.

All times in UTC/GMT

11:40 Johnson has urged opposition lawmakers to back his plan for a snap election on October

15 if, as expected, lawmakers back a bill to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

The prime minister was reminded by speaker John Bercow of the need

11:30 Ian Blackford, leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster, complains that Boris Johnson has failed to give answers during Prime Minister's Questions.

"I know he's a new boy," Blackford quips. "We ask the questions. He's supposed to answer them."

It's been a stormy half hour for Johnson, who Blackford accuses of "bliff and bluster" and having no mandate for no-deal.

11:20 At Prime Minister’s Questions, Boris Johnson refers to the Labour legislation as a "surrender bill" after opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn asks what the government’s strategy is. Johnson says he aims to get a deal by October 17, but says preparations for no-deal are very advanced.

Johnson claims the bill would "undermine this country's ability to negotiate" with the European Union. "This government is going to get a deal from our friends in Brussels," he says.

First defeat in parliament

Johnson is pushing for a new general election after losing a historic vote in parliament on Tuesday evening to block a no-deal Brexit.

Lawmakers voted 328 to 301 to take control of parliamentary business in order to debate a bill on Wednesday that would prevent Johnson from taking the UK out of the European Union without a withdrawal agreement on October 31.

Johnson has repeatedly said he intends to pull the UK out of the bloc in just a few weeks' time, even without a deal in place. Many lawmakers, including several in Johnson's Conservative party, are concerned that crashing out without a deal would be disastrous for Britain's economy and lead to medicine, food and fuel shortages.