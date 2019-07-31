Boris Johnson faces first test in Welsh local election

Voters in the Brecon and Radnoshire constituency are going to the polls in a special by-election on Thursday.

New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative party must hold on to the seat in rural South Wales in order to keep his two-seat majority in the House of Commons intact.

Defeat would leave the governing coalition with just 320 out of 639 lawmakers in partliament. That would make it difficult for the government to pass legislation and leave it vulnerable to a vote of no-confidence that might trigger a general election.

It would also put Johnson's plan to leave the EU on October 31 with or without a deal under strain.

Crunch time

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid pledged an extra GBP 2.1 billion ($2.6 billion, €2.3 billion) to prepare for a no-deal Brexit on Wednesday, as the Halloween deadline draws nearer.

A government statement said the money would "accelerate preparations at the border, support business readiness and ensure the supply of critical medicines."

But pollsters predict that the pro-European Liberal Democrats will win.

Number Cruncher Politics has predicted the Liberal Democrats, who held the seat until 2015, would get 43% of the vote. Other pro-EU parties Plaid Cymru and the Greens are not standing in the election, to give the Lib Dems a bigger chance of winning.

The centrist party has vowed to stop Brexit at any cost.

The Brecon and Radnoshire constituency had to call a by-election after the MP was embroiled in an expenses scandal.

Why is an election happening?

Officials called the by-election after it was revealed that incumbent lawmaker Chris Davies had claimed false expenses. The Conservative, who is standing again, said it was an honest mistake.

Around 19% of local voters asked him to give up his seat in a "recall petition" in June, which is called if an MP is convicted of a crime.

If over 10% of voters agree, a by-election is called.

'Ignore Brexit party'

Boris Johnson visited Brecon on Tuesday to meet with Davies. He called for pro-Brexit voters to stick with the Conservatives, rather than defecting to the Brexit Party.

The prime minister said in a statement that "only the Conservatives can deliver Brexit." The Number Cruncher poll has predicted the Conservatives will get 28% of the vote, with the Brexit Party on 20%.

Johnson has said he wants to conclude a new deal with the EU on departing from the trade bloc, as the one agreed by his predecessor is "unacceptable." Brussels has said repeatedly that Theresa May's deal is the only one which can stand.

Brecon's voters will be able to cast their ballot until 10pm UTC on Thursday, and a result is expected early Friday morning.

