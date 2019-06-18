Boris Johnson extends lead in UK Conservatives' leadership race

The third round of Britain's governing Conservative Party's leadership contest closed Wednesday, with Boris Johnson keeping the lead by winning143 out of 313 votes.

The remaining four candidates will face two further votes by lawmakers on Thursday, which will narrow down the contest to two candidates. A final decision on Conservative Party leader — and Britain's next prime minister — is expected by the end of July, with some 160,000 Conservative Party grassroots members deciding between the two top candidates.

In Wednesday's vote, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt took second place with 54 votes, Environment Secretary Michael Gove came in third with 51 votes, and Home Secretary Sajid Javid was fourth with 38 votes.

Rory Stewart, the international development secretary, finished last with 27 votes and was eliminated.

A former foreign secretary and mayor of London, Johnson is emerging as the favorite to succeed Theresa May, who stepped down as prime minister earlier this month but is staying in office until her party can choose a new leader.

"We're gaining momentum," one of Johnson's campaign officials told Reuters news agency.

Johnson has been a staunch Brexit supporter and has vowed to take Britain out of the EU by October 31, raising the possibility of a so-called no-deal Brexit.

