+++ Boris Johnson becomes prime minister — live updates +++

What you need to know:

- Theresa May will ask Queen Elizabeth II to invite Boris Johnson to form a new government

- The Queen is expected to appoint him during a ceremony at Buckingham Palace

- He will later deliver an agenda-setting speech outside his new Downing Street address

Refresh the page for live updates. All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

11:49 On Brexit potentially threatening cooperative medical research between Britain and the EU, May said: "I do want to see a relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union in the future that enables our scientists, our academics, to continue to work with those in the EU as well as those around the rest of the world, to do the pioneering work, which is …. changing people's lives and improving those lives for the better."

11:40 On racism and nationalism creeping into British politics, May says: "It behooves all of us as politicians, indeed all in public life, to be careful about the language we use and to ensure that we give a very clear message that there is no place in our society for racism or for hate crime and we should all act to ensure that we deliver on those sentiments."

11:32 May has defended Johnson in response to a pointed question about his sabotage of her premiership. "My successor will continue to deliver the Conservative policies that have improved the lives of people up and down this country since we were elected into a coalition government in 2010. There is a long list of improvements that have taken place in people's lives, and I look forward, on the back benches, to giving my full support to the next prime minister as he takes us forward, delivering on Brexit and continuing to deliver on those Conservative policies." She ducked any response on sabotage.

May had a testy exchange with Jeremy Corbyn in which she rejected a call for a new election and told Corbyn to step down

11:16 After a testy exchange Corbyn, May called on him to resign. "As a party leader who accepted when her time was up, perhaps the time is now for him to do the same."

11:13 Corbyn is laying into May over Brexit, saying her inflexibility killed any prospect of making a good deal with the EU. However, she hits back, telling Corbyn that he failed to support any deal and focused on domestic party politics instead of helping avoid a hard Brexit.

"I worked tirelessly to get a good deal for the UK, and I also worked hard to get that deal through this Parliament. I voted for the deal. What did the right honorable gentleman do? He voted against a deal, he voted to make no deal more likely, and when there was a prospect of reaching consensus across this helps, the right honorable gentleman walked away from the talks. At every stage, his only interest has been playing party politics. And frankly he should be ashamed of himself."

She rejected a call to hold a new election.

11:07 Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn jokingly called upon May to help him "oppose the reckless plans of her successor" in her role as a backbencher. She didn't seem enthusiastic. He then criticized her track record, with increasing problems in pensioner poverty, crime, the NHS, schools, public sector funding and homelessness.

11:01 Question time is starting. You can watch it here.

10:59 The European Parliament is getting in early, warning Johnson that they will not renegotiate the Brexit agreement. The legislature's Brexit steering group said in a statement that Johnson's campaign comments "have greatly increased the risk of a disorderly exit of the UK." But they reiterated they could support the rewriting of an accompanying non-binding political declaration to seek "a more ambitious future EU-UK partnership."

10:48 The new prime minister will immediately have his plate full, obviously with Brexit issues, but also a burgeoning crisis with Iran. Read more here: Boris Johnson's 5 most urgent tasks as UK prime minister

10:46 Johnson is facing vocal criticism for his reported decision to appoint Vote Leave campaign director Dominic Cummings as a senior adviser, despite him being found in contempt of parliament earlier this year for refusing to give evidence to a committee of lawmakers investigating "fake news." Among other responses, Conservative MP turned independent, Sarah Wollaston, tweeted: "If true, would be an appalling error of judgement to appoint someone who has been in contempt of Parliament."

10:29 Johnson's imminent appointment has London's stock market somewhat worried, starting the day slightly down. The British pound had fallen to near two-year lows on fears of a hard Brexit, but has firmed up today. Investors will likely be watching Johnson's speech for any indication of Brexit plans.

Meanwhile, the Managing Director of Germany's influential lobby group the Federation of German Industry has warned Johnson the Brexit withdrawal agreement must not be renegotiated, in comments to DW.

"The United Kingdom used to be the number five trade partner of Germany and last year this fell down to number six and this year also to number seven. So there is no Brexit at all and we can already see the negative impacts."

10:19 Interested in Johnson's ascent to power? DW has you covered: Who is Boris Johnson, Britain's next prime minister?

Watch video 02:24 Share Boris Johnson's hard road ahead Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Mdme Boris Johnson faces formidable challenges as UK's new PM

10:16 Once Johnson moves into Downing Street he will begin appointing his new cabinet. Speculation is rife among British media over who will serve under Johnson. Reuters news agency spoke to someone close to Johnson, who said a record number of ethnic minority politicians will be appointed, and there will be more women.

Former international development secretary and Brexiteer, Priti Patel, as well as Employment Minister Alok Sharma are due for Cabinet seats, according to the source.

Leadership rival and Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has reportedly rejected an offer for defense minister, Sky News reports.

Interior minister Sajid Javid is widely tipped retain a top job, perhaps finance minister. Career diplomat David Frost is tipped to become an adviser on Europe, while Dominic Cummings, the Vote Leave campaign director may be appointed a senior adviser.

10:00 Today is the day. Barring an unprecedented veto from Queen Elizabeth II, Boris Johnson will become the new British prime minister. The 55-year-old emerged victorious from the protracted Conservative Party leadership race on Tuesday and should have the keys to 10 Downing Street by nightfall.

He will replace Theresa May, who resigned after failing to win parliamentary support for her hard-fought Brexit deal with the European Union. Johnson has repeatedly said he is willing to crash out of the European Union without any deal if necessary — albeit also saying it's not his intention — as he aims to eke out alterations to the existing accord with Brussels by October 31.

A quick rundown of the day's events, assuming all goes to plan: At about 11 a.m., May will attend her final Prime Minister's Questions session in the House of Commons. Typically, such sessions are often less adversarial and more valedictory affairs, although the fraught nature of May's tenure and the Brexit process could undermine tradition in this case.

Then, after saying farewell to Downing Street staff, May will travel 1 mile (1.6 km) to Buckingham Palace to resign and ask Queen Elizabeth II to invite Johnson to form a new government. The Queen will then meet with Johnson and appoint him prime minister. He will subsequently hold an agenda-setting speech outside 10 Downing Street.

After entering Downing Street, Johnson will start appointing his ministers.

Watch video 14:37 Share Boris Johnson to lead Britain into Brexit Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3MdXm Boris Johnson to lead Britain into Brexit

Each evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.