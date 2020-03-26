 Boris Becker’s 1985 Wimbledon win: A bolt from the blue | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 07.04.2020

Sports

Boris Becker’s 1985 Wimbledon win: A bolt from the blue

He was unseeded, unfancied and unknown but Boris Becker went on an incredible run to win Wimbledon as a 17-year-old in 1985. DW takes a look back at how he became the first German winner, and what it meant to him.

Boris Becker Wimbledon 1985 (picture-alliance/S. Simon)

With the biggest moment of his young life just a shot away, the very action that had carried Boris Becker to the brink of history and glory appeared to be deserting him. With two match points in the Wimbledon final, the 17-year-old from West Germany hit a double fault, his second of the decisive game.

"I just started looking up, and I started praying: 'God, give me a first serve, because I don't know what I'm going to do with that second serve,'" Becker said in a BBC interview decades later.

Read more: Mr. Becker, Boris and us

Whether it was divine intervention, the years spent honing his serve-and-volley game at the tennis center set up by his father in the small town of Leimen or the freedom of being an unseeded 17-year-old, his prayers were answered. As he uncoiled his body for the second match point, the serve was fast and true, arrowing wide to the backhand of Kevin Curren, a South African representing the USA. Curren wasn't good enough to return it.

With a raise of both arms, a look to the heavens, a handshake with his opponent and a glance towards coaches and family in the royal box, Becker had become the youngest male to win a Grand Slam title.

"It was a very different emotion," he said in that same interview. "I didn't quite know what, I couldn't grasp it, but I knew it was a life-changing moment." 

A different breed

A few weeks before, Becker had almost been dumped out of an amateur tournament at Beckenham Cricket Club, 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Wimbledon, by world number 441 Leighton Alfred. Though he did go on to win a pre-Wimbledon tournament at Queen's Club, it's fair to say that, despite his obvious promise, expectations were low.

Having grown up on clay, Becker's experience on grass courts was limited. 

Boris Becker Wimbledon 1985 (picture-alliance/S. Simon)

Even at 17, Boris Becker displayed the aggressive and acrobatic style he would become famous for

His aggressive, athletic and powerful serve-and-volley style stood in contrast to American duo John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors, who had taken the last four Wimbledon titles between them. But it blew away another American, Hank Pfister, in the first round. Pfister took the first set but had no answer once Becker hit his stride.

"He played out of his mind that day," Pfister later recalled. "I assumed he'd lose in the next round."

He assumed wrong. Becker then disposed of qualifier Matt Anger, yet another American, dropping just four games in round two before facing a big step up in quality with a third-round match against Swedish seventh-seed Joakim Nystrom.

This one was not so easy, Becker eventually prevailing 9-7 in the fifth set to keep the unlikely run alive. It was around this stage that the man in the shortest of shorts with a mop of strawberry-blonde hair started to capture the public imagination in SW19 and back home in West Germany.

Twists and turns

His no-holds-barred attitude, exuberance and eagerness to get to the net to kill points as quickly as possible endeared him to the tennis-watching public, but still there was little sense that he could go all the way. Not with McEnroe, Connors, Stefan Edberg and Ivan Lendl still in the draw. 

But, for a time, it looked like it was to be his own body that ended Becker's tournament rather than the man on the other side of the net. Midway through his match with Tim Mayotte, played shortly after that grueling five setter, Becker felt his ankle give way.

"I twisted my ankle so badly that I wanted to shake hands," he told the ATP Tour website. But, up in the stands his manager was having none of it. A stern Romanian with a thick, horseshoe moustache known as the "Brasov Bulldozer," Ion Tiriac strode onto the grass to order his charge to take a medical time out.

"Tiriac didn't give a damn; he just walked out onto the court," said Mayotte's brother John at the time. "Tim objected, but it was a nice-guy-from-New-England objection, and Boris got the ankle taped and found a way to win."

Guenther Bosch, Ion Tiriac (picture-alliance/S. Simon)

Ion Tiriac (right) refused to let Becker retire

It was becoming a habit. Becker moved into the quarterfinals with his side of the draw opening up, Swede Anders Jarryd was the only seed remaining. Becker was due to face him in the last four but first needed to beat talented Frenchman Henri Leconte, who had conquered Lendl in the previous round.

Leconte's star was also on the rise. Weeks earlier, he had reached the same stage of his home tournament, but he had no answer to the momentum of Wimbledon's new darling, Becker again won in four sets.

Seeds falling early

On the other side of the draw, Curren had breezed past McEnroe in straight sets in the quarterfinal before repeating the trick against Connors in the semi. Unbelievably, he dropped just 13 combined games in his matches against the two favorites. 

But before Becker could have a crack at the man in form, he had Jarryd to deal with. The Swedish player took the first set and an early break in the second but the West German teenager never lost the faith that so often sustained him, roaring back to win in four sets in a match played over two days after rain interruptions. The date was booked: July 7. Centre Court, Wimbledon.

Becker got there early to secure his "lucky chair" before breaking Curren's serve immediately. He won that first set and, despite losing the second on a tiebreak, never looked less than entirely confident throughout. Until those final moments. When he overcame those last-minute doubts, the reality set in.

"I had never felt like this. Members of the Royal Family come down to give you the trophy, and then the President of (West) Germany saw me in the locker room. Those 15 - 20 minutes felt very eerie, almost, not real," he said in that BBC interview decades after the event.

It marked the start of a phenomenal six-year stretch at Wimbledon, when Becker won three titles, half of his total of six Grand Slams. But he believes that ultimately the early success came at a price.

"For my education as a tennis player it was probably too early, because every time I went back on a tennis court, everything was compared to Wimbledon '85," he once said.

"So I didn't give myself the time to experiment, to improve my backhand, to improve my footwork, because I was part of the circus."

His struggles to cope with that circus led to several personal problems, including a battle with sleeping pills and bankruptcy in 2017 but he also managed to coach Novak Djokovic to two Wimbledon titles, in 2014 and 2015, bringing his career full circle. 

The long-term impacts of bursting on to the scene in such a dramatic manner may not all have been positive for Becker but for anyone with a passing interest in tennis, his 1985 Wimbledon title stands as one of the sport's most enduring and endearing triumphs.

  • Boris Becker - Pokal Wimbledon

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Teenaged German hero

    On July 7, 1985 a 17-year-old, unseeded Boris Becker became an overnight star, defeating Kevin Curren to win the men's final at Wimbledon. He remains the youngest player to win at Wimbledon. He went on to defend his title in 1986, beating Ivan Lendl in the final, before winning it for a third time in 1989 when he overcame Stefan Edberg.

  • Davis Cup Pokal 1988 Becker Steeb Jelen Kühnen

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    The dawn of a new era

    Before Boris Becker came along, Germany had never won the Davis Cup, This changed in 1988 when Becker and Carl-Uwe Steeb won their doubles match over then-world No. 1 Mats Wilander and reigning Wimbledon champion Stefan Edberg. Becker was also part of the German teams that won the Davis Cup in 1989 and 1993.

  • Boris Becker Wimbledon 1990

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Acrobat

    In 1990, Becker was named German male athlete of the year for a fourth time. His high-pressure and flexible game was best suited to fast surfaces particularly indoors and on grass. His was a serve-and-volley player and the fans loved him for his specialty, an acrobatic diving volley.

  • Boris Becker Australien Open 1991

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    World No. 1

    Becker got off to a perfect start in the 1991 season, winning the Australian Open and reaching the top of the men's singles rankings for the first time. The German won a total of 49 singles titles in his career, including six Grand Slams. The French Open, however, eluded him.

  • 60 Jahre Bundesrepublik - Tennis-Boom Boris Beckers

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Silent partners

    At the Barcelona Summer Olympics in 1992, both Becker and his German rival Michael Stich (above, left) were eliminated early from the men's singles. However, they combined to win gold in the men's doubles. "We didn't really talk to each other at all between the rallies," Becker would later say. "We really didn't like each other."

  • Boris und Barbara Becker

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Wife No. 1

    In late 1993 Becker married German-American actress and designer Barbara Feltus. Six years later, she and the rest of the world learned of his broom-closet affair with Russian model Angela Ermakova. The affair produced Becker's third child and led to his 2001 divorce from Barbara.

  • Wimbledon Boris Becker 1999

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Farewell to the tennis court

    Boris Becker's last match as a professional tennis player was his defeat to Australia's Patrick Rafter in the round of 16 at Wimbledon in 1999. Becker's career took a high physical toll on him. He has been quoted as saying that "I have two new hips and a 10-centimeter-long (six inches) metal plate in my right ankle, and I have a slight limp."

  • Boris Becker vor Gericht

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Tax-evasion conviction

    In 2002, Becker was convicted of evading €1.7 million ($1.9 million) in tax and handed a two-year suspended sentence. The judge had found that although Becker, like many other wealthy celebrities, officially resided in Monaco between 1991 and 1993, he actually spent the bulk of his time in Munich.

  • Boris Becker - Karnevalsfigur

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Another day in court

    In 2007, Becker found himself back in court as the owner of 60 percent of the shares in a company called Sportgate, which had gone bankrupt several years earlier. This time he got off easy, with the judges ordering him to pay just €114,000, far less than creditors had originally demanded.

  • Boris Becker standesamtliche Trauung

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Wife No. 2

    In 2009, Becker married again, making Sharlely Kerssenberg of the Netherlands his second wife. She is the mother of his fourth child, Amadeus Benedict Edley Luis. They split their time between London and Zurich.

  • Wimbledon Championships Boris Becker

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    New job

    At the end of 2013 most were surprised by the news that Boris Becker had just become Novak Djokovic's new coach. The Serbian, who at the time was the world No. 2, hired Becker in the hope that he could be of particular help with the mental side of his game. Under his German coach, Djokovic went on to return to the No. 1 spot in 2014.

  • Frankreich French Open Finale Boris Becker in Paris (picture alliance/AP Photo/A. Grant)

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Surplus to requirements

    Djokovic and Becker formed a successful partnership, with the Serbian winning six Grand Slam titles under the German's tutelage. It all fell apart in late 2016 though. Becker pointed to a lack of intensity in training as the reason for Djokovic's dip in form. It has also been said that he didn't feel comfortable with the influence on the Serbian of a Spanish spiritual guru.

  • BORIS BECKER French Open 2017 - Männer Finale (picture-alliance/ATP/J.-P. Pariente)

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Bankrupt

    On June 21, 2017, a London court declared Boris Becker bankrupt after a private bank went to court over a "substantial" sum he owed them. The registrar found that there was a lack of credible evidence the amount would be paid anytime soon. Becker has rejected the notion, telling the newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung that he was "neither insolvent, nor bankrupt."

  • Boris Becker (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Klaunzer)

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    'Head of tennis'

    All through his ups and downs, Boris Becker has remained the face of men's tennis in Germany. In August 2017, the German tennis federation (DTB) has named him to the newly created post of "head of tennis." In his new role, he is to manage all German men's tennis and oversee the running of the country's Davis Cup team. Barbara Rittner was given a similar role for the women.

  • London boris Becker Nitto ATP World Tour Finals - Day Eight (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/A. Pezzali)

    Boris Becker turns 50: His career in pictures

    Looking back with satisfaction

    Becker, seen here at the 2017 ATP Finals in London, refused to answer when asked by a reporter to say how he planned to celebrate his 50th birthday. "This is a private matter that I will not comment on," he said. In a German television documentary, Becker seemed satisfied with his lot in life. "When I look back at my life... I think, then I have gotten more things right than wrong," he said.

    Author: Chuck Penfold


Related content

Tennis French Open 2019

Coronavirus: Professional tennis facing crucial test as Roland Garros breaks ranks 26.03.2020

The ATP and WTA are among the organizations that have interrupted their seasons due to the coronavirus. Yet amid gestures of solidarity, the French Tennis Federation has gone its own way, much to the irritation of many.

Tennis Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova announces retirement 26.02.2020

The Russian tennis legend has announced her retirement from the sport. The former-world-number-1 played just two matches this season.

Großbritannien Auktionshaus Wyles Hardy & Co | Versteigerung Trophäen Boris Becker

German tennis legend Boris Becker auction exceeds expectations 12.07.2019

An auction to settle part of Boris Becker's bankruptcy has raised nearly £700,000, with hundreds of bidders taking part. Trustees auctioning the items said they capitalized on the tennis season, especially Wimbledon.

