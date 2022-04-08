Boris Becker found guilty on bankruptcy-related counts

A London court has found the ex-tennis legend guilty of four of 24 charges related to his bankruptcy. The 54-year-old was accused of failing to liquidate assets, including some old trophies, to settle his debts.

A London jury on Friday found German former tennis star Boris Becker guilty on several counts after his bankruptcy trial.

Becker was facing court over 24 offenses related to his 2017 bankruptcy, which he declared over a 3.5 million GBP ($4.6 million, €4.2 million) bank loan for a Spanish property.

The court found Becker guilty of charges including failing to disclose estate and concealing debt.

He was acquitted on a further 20 counts.

The sentence is due to be announced on April 29.

What assets is Becker accused of hiding?

Becker, a former world Number 1 and six-time Grand Slam champion, has apparently told trustees attempting to secure his assets that he was not in possession of multiple trophies.

He said his Wimbledon title was in the Tennis Hall of Fame, another was with the German tennis federation (DTB), and the third had been given to his mother.

He also said the missing prizes did not hold significant value or interest to him.

The court heard this money was paid in a business account that he was treating as a private "piggy bank."

Other interests at stake include a London flat, an €825,000 bank loan, and substantial sums paid to his ex-wife Barbara Becker, as well as estranged wife Sharlely "Lilly" Becker, and a friend.

Also of interest are €300,000 transferred to his own account, large sums spent at fashion outlets, and school fees and funds transferred to a joint account held with his son Noah.

Becker, who won 49 singles titles during his 16-year playing career, has denied all the charges against him.

