 'Borga' sheds light on African migrant lives in Germany

Film

'Borga' sheds light on African migrant lives in Germany

The film "Borga" tells the story of a Ghanaian migrant who wants to make it big in Europe. But the reality of his new life in Germany largely shatters those dreams.

  • Wanuri Kahiu, woman wearing colorful shirt and a blue hat looks into camera

    Contemporary African filmmakers: Names to remember

    Wanuri Kahiu

    Born in Nairobi in 1980, the director had a global cinema success with her 2018 film "Rafiki." The first Kenyan film shown at the Cannes Film Festival, it portrays a love affair between two young Kenyan women and was banned in her home country. Kahui is now off to Hollywood, where she will direct "The Thing about Jellyfish," based on the acclaimed novel by Ali Benjamin.

  • Kemi Adetiba, laughing woman at a press conference

    Contemporary African filmmakers: Names to remember

    Kemi Adetiba

    The Nigerian filmmaker, who also makes television series and music videos, is a big name in Nollywood — which is what people call Nigerian cinema, the second most productive in the world after Indian film. Commercially, Adetiba's feature films are hugely successful. She is producing her next film, a sequel to her blockbuster "King of Boys," exclusively for Netflix.

  • Kunle Afolayan, man seated at a microphone

    Contemporary African filmmakers: Names to remember

    Kunle Afolayan

    The Nigerian director is one of the most important representatives of the new Nigerian cinema ("New Nollywood"), which is characterized by narrative complexity, a new aesthetic — and a much bigger budget. Afolayan's thriller "The Figurine — Araromire" (2009), one of Nigeria's most commercially successful films, is considered to have launched the movement.

  • Abderrahmane Sissako , smiling man looks into camera

    Contemporary African filmmakers: Names to remember

    Abderrahmane Sissako

    Sissako's films deal with topics including globalization, terrorism and exile. Born in Mauritania and raised in Mali, the film director and producer is considered one of the best-known filmmakers from sub-Saharan Africa. His 2014 film "Timbuktu" was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars and won several prizes at France's Cesar Awards as well as at the Cannes Film Festival.

  • Philippe Lacote, man sits in a chair in front of a house, looks into the camera

    Contemporary African filmmakers: Names to remember

    Philippe Lacote

    The film director from the Ivory Coast most recently premiered "La Nuit des Roies" (2020) at the Venice International Film Festival. The film, reminiscent of the stories from the "One Thousand and One Nights" Arabian folk takes, tells the story of convicted criminal named Zama who becomes a convincing storyteller in order to survive at La Maca prison in the Ivory Coast capital, Abidjan.

  • Machérie Ekwa Bahango , head shot of a woman smiling into the camera

    Contemporary African filmmakers: Names to remember

    Macherie Ekwa Bahango

    Promising new talent: The 27-year-old director from the Democratic Republic of Congo saw her film "Maki'La" debut at the 2018 Berlin Film Festival. The young self-taught director spent three years working on her first feature film, which is the story of a group of street children in Kinshasa. The film won top prize at the Ecrans Noirs African film festival in Cameroon.

  • Moussa Toure, head shot of a man wearing a white shirt and a colorful hat

    Contemporary African filmmakers: Names to remember

    Moussa Toure

    Moussa Toure is a Senegalese film director, producer and screenwriter and has long been a major figure in African cinema. His feature films and documentaries are often political. Toure describes his 2012 film "La Pirogue," which tells the story of refugees' journey by boat from Africa to Europe, as a "slap in the face of the Senegalese government."

  • Tsitsi Dangarembga, head shot of smiling woman with glasses and a paper fan

    Contemporary African filmmakers: Names to remember

    Tsitsi Dangarembga

    Dangarembga is not only a filmmaker but also successfully writes novels and screenplays, including for the film 1993 "Neria" that went on to become the most-watched film in Zimbabwe. In 2020, Dangarembga was arrested in Harare at a protest against government corruption. She has since been released.

    Author: Maria John Sánchez


Following the success of Queen Sono, which became the first African production to be screened on Netflix last year, feature films that portray contemporary African culture and experiences are also making their mark internationally. Among them is German-Ghanaian migrant drama Borga, which recently won multiple awards at the 42nd Max Ophüls Prize Film Festival, including Best Feature Film and Socially Relevant Film. 

The film's title is taken from the Ghanaian word "Borga," which describes people who have moved abroad to make money — with the implied expectation of becoming a success.

Kojo, played by German-Ghanaian actor Eugene Boateng, is one such migrant, a Ghanaian who moves to the German city of Mannheim with the hope of making his fortune. But Borga highlights the gap between dream and reality. Kojo manages to only scrape through in Germany by getting involved in an illegal business — his only chance to make a living, and to be seen as a "Borga" success back in Ghana.

a man stands in a suit

Actor Eugene Boateng plays Kojo

Borga follows on from another film that reflects on the African immigrant experience, the 2020 Berlinale competition entry Berlin Alexanderplatz, which follows the struggles of a refugee from Guinea-Bissau in Germany. Both films explore the integrated themes of globalization, social inequality and migration in the 21st century.

Empowerment rather than victimhood

Opening in Accra, the Ghanaian capital, Borga initially employs a documentary-like lens to portray Kojo’s early struggle against adversity. We see the young protagonist scavenging for scrap metal on a garbage dump while growing up in Agbogbloshie, one of the poorest suburbs of Accra.

Amid the despair comes hope, dreams of escape from destitution that ultimately drive Kojo away from his home. 

His quest to seek riches abroad and receive recognition from his family is the core of the film, says German director York-Fabian Raabe, whose debut feature also won the Audience Award at the Max Ophüls Prize Film Festival. 

Raabe stresses, however, that the movie is not intended to be yet another example of  "victim porn," but rather focuses on empowerment.

'Very clearly made for Ghana'

Raabe spent five years writing the Borga screenplay for his first foray into fictional feature filmmaking. To ensure authenticity, Ghanaian consultants and creatives worked with Raabe from the beginning of the project. 

A man with headphones sits at a desk covered in food

Director York-Fabian Raabe's collaborated with Ghanaian filmmakers from the outset

The actors speak their native language, mainly Twi, throughout a film that is subtitled and contains only a few moments of spoken German.

"The unique thing about an actor slipping into his own tongue is that he gets to connect with what he is playing and what he is doing in a different way. The language itself is the key to more intimacy," said Raabe.

"The film is not only made for the Western world. It is very, very clearly made for Ghana," he added. 

Working with renowned Ghanaian actors like Adjetey Anang, who plays Kojo's father, was also a rewarding experience for lead actor Eugene Boateng.

"This was such a special and emotional project for the Ghanaians," he said. "They all felt so connected to the story, and felt like it was their own story too."

a man on a scooter in a suit among men on the street

The film was shot on location in Accra, Ghana

Pressure to succeed

Born in Germany to Ghanaian parents, Boateng well knows the kind of expectations that a "Borga" faces in real life. Whenever he visits Ghana, people shout the word when they see him walking on the street.

"All the Ghanaians I know, all my family members, we have this pressure to play 'Borga' as soon as we are in Ghana," he says, explaining that the word actually is derived from the name of the German city of Hamburg.

"When you come to Ghana, you spend a lot of money and show that you're doing well in Germany or in the Western world," he said. "But most of the 'Borgas' are actually not doing so well. They don't have the jobs here that they actually want to do. They save for several years and then when they are visiting in Ghana, they spend all their money within a few weeks." 

Great expectations ... and lies

Borga especially reflects on this double life. When Kojo arrives in Mannheim, he sets out to find his buddy Nabil's uncle, who is supposedly a "Borga" himself. Kojo only has one photo of him, in which the uncle is seen posing in front of a swanky car and mansion, draped in thick jewelry. 

men in a suits in a clothes store

Kojo's new-found affluence is only for show

When Kojo finds him, the uncle reveals the secret to his apparent success: His friend takes and edits photos of him posing in front of cars, villas, yachts and even helicopters for the prize of €50. Soon realizing the great expectations on these fellow expats, Kojo inevitably creates his own intricate web of falsehoods and lies.

The film could play a role in raising awareness about the pressure that "Borgas" face when it finally premieres in Ghana, which had been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Having received so much critical praise in Germany, there is a great sense of anticipation for the film in Ghana, according to York-Fabian Raabe. 

He hopes that in the second quarter of 2021 at the latest, some of the Borga cast and crew will be able to travel to Ghana and share the film with the people for whom it was made.

This article has been translated from German.

