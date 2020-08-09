 Bookworms celebrate Book Lovers Day | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 09.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Culture

Bookworms celebrate Book Lovers Day

Every year on August 9, bibliophiles celebrate Book Lovers Day. Who are these bookworms, and what do they collect? Throughout history, people have expressed their feelings towards books in remarkable ways.

Buchrücken Goethe Faust (imago/teutopress)

As every year for the past three years, bookworms around the world celebrate August 9: it's National Book Lovers Day. It is not entirely clear who started this 24-hour homage to the printed word but since August 9, 2017, bibliophiles have honored the book on this day.

Interestingly enough, something that actually is an analogue medium is being honored almost exclusively digitally, including on Twitter with hashtags including #bookloversday, #díamundialamantesdeloslibros (Spanish) and #BuchlieberTag (German).

Bibliophile: an admirer or collector of books

The foreign word for book lovers includes the terms "biblion" and "philia," the Greek words for "book" and "love." Bibliophiles, however, do not desire books as such, and certainly not their contents.

Usually, they are after elaborately produced, unusual books. This passion has existed for as long as books have been around. "If you have a garden and a library, you have everything you need," said the Roman politician and philosopher Cicero — a passionate writer and collector of books.

Cicero Marcus Tullius (Imago/Leemage)

Only two things mattered to Cicero: having a garden and books

A bit of that ancient Roman enthusiasm for books can still be found in Germany today: When archaeologists discovered massive wall remains during construction work in Cologne a couple of years ago, they wondered about strange niches in the walls. It turned out they had unexpectedly come across an ancient library.

According to the archaeologists, this once was a two-story building, probably about seven to nine meters tall (23 to 30 feet).

They also suspected that a statue of Minerva, the goddess of wisdom and guardian of knowledge, once stood in the apse of the building, a semicircular domed room. Who would be better suited to guarding all the wisdom and knowledge found in books?

Roman library walls, Cologne (picture-alliance/dpa/Hi-flyFoto/Römisch-Germanisches Museum der Stadt Köln)

This is where once the largest library in Germany during Roman times stood

Bookworms throughout history

Fast forward a millennium and a bit: In about 1344, the English bishop and author Richard Aungerville wrote a kind of founding charter of book veneration, called the Philobiblon. In it, he said: "A library of wisdom, then, is more precious than all wealth, and all things that are desirable cannot be compared to it." Some people would heartily agree with that even today.

John Q. Benham from Avoca, Indiana, might be one of them; according to the Guinness Book of Records, Benham owns the world's largest private book collection with more than 1.5 million volumes, which are stored in his two-floor garage as well as under tarpaulins in his garden.

The largest collection of signed books belongs to Richard Warren, a Californian pastor who owns 2,381 editions signed by the respective authors of the works, according to the Guinness Book.

Watch video 03:27

Turkey: the garbage men's library

Don't judge a book by its cover

But even back in the 19th century, some people knew how to take book-hoarding to the next level: in France, Count Raoul Leonor Lignerolles withdrew almost completely from social life after the 1848 February revolution to devote himself to his book collection. One of his Parisian apartments only served as a library.

What was special about Lignerolles was that he hid his interest in books: he collected only to hoard and hide. When asked about certain works, he even denied that he owned them. When offered two million francs for his printed treasures he allegedly turned down the deal.

After his death in 1893, the books were sold for 1.1 million francs.

Academie Francaise, Paris (Getty Images/AFP/P. Kovarik)

Who needs a beautiful library like the one at the Academie Francaise in Paris, when you're Count Lignerolles?

Biblio-cleptomaniac

There have been others, who used different methods to stock up their private libraries: Instead of buying books at a store or online, the chief custodian of the Biblioteca dei Girolamini in Naples, Director Marino Massimo de Caro, apparently couldn't help but steal books all over Italy in 2011 and 2012 — even from his own library.

He illegally sold works written by Galileo, Copernicus, Kepler and Newton worth €3 million in total ($3.5 million). When he was finally caught, de Caro was lucky not to be sentenced to prison, but to seven years of house arrest. That should leave him plenty of time to read.

Read more: Dutch man returns library book nearly 40 years overdue

Books stolen from the Biblioteca dei Girolamini (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Gebert)

These books were among de Caro's stash of ancient works purloined from libraries around the world

Bookish acts

But not everyone shares such criminal passion for books. Some people have the opposite problem — they hate the printed word so much that they develop bibliophobia, the fear or hatred of books. This might — in some cases — lead to biblioclasm, the pathological destruction of books.

And in a day and age where Japanese organizing consultant Marie Kondo would ideally like to have everyone only one a few dozen books, the future of pathological behavior related to the printed word could bring about all kinds of other symptoms and diseases:

Karl Lagerfeld in front of books (picture-alliance/abaca/D. Eric)

Bibliophiles must look up to fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, who managed to collect 300,000 books during his life

Fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld, who died in 2019, said he would buy 30 to 40 books a day — almost compulsively. The Chanel luxury fashion label head designer reportedly he had collected 300,000 books in his lifetime.

His personal library was spread out over seven apartments, which begs the question how Lagerfeld spent February 20, "Clean Out Your Bookcase Day.” The origins of this day are also unknown.

Read more: Author Bernard Schlink on goodbyes and his new book

‘Book' your celebrations

The Börsenverein des Deutschen Buchhandels, an association of the German book trade that represents the interests of publishers and booksellers, says it is not focused on celebrating Book Lovers Day. Instead, it prefers to highlight UNESCO's World Book Day, which was moved this year from April 23 to September 20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the association says that it does welcome any such occasions that remind people of the importance of the printed word "where people can share their enthusiasm for books," Börsenverein spokesman Thomas Koch told DW.

  • Finnland Central Library Oodi in Helsinki (Tuomas Uusheimo)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Designing for community

    The Central Library Oodi in Helsinki is a designer lover's dream. The architecture of the three-story building highlights Finland's natural world, with a wood-clad exterior and a wavy shape that resembles snow drifts. With a movie theater and sauna inside, the library built to honor the country's centenary is about more than just books.

  • The Duchess Anna Amalia Library in Weimar (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Woitas)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Rising from the ashes

    The Duchess Anna Amalia Library in Weimar got its present name in 1991. It had previously been called simply the "Herzogliche Bibliothek" ("The Ducal Library") for 300 years. The building with its famous rococo hall (above) was partially destroyed in a fire, but it reopened on October 24, 2007.

  • University of Technology Library in Delft, the Netherlands (picture-alliance/Nicholas Kane/Arcaid)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    A football field or a library?

    Don't worry if you don't have a student card, the library of the University of Technology in Delft, the Netherlands is worth visiting even without it. The sloping, grass-grown top of the building is particularly striking, and the 42-meter-high cone that pierces the building in the middle hides four floors full of books.

  • Biblioteca Joanina in Coimbra, Portugal (picture-alliance/akg-images/H. Champollion)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Tulipwood and ebony

    British newspaper "The Daily Telegraph" included the Biblioteca Joanina in Coimbra, Portugal in the 2013 list of the most spectacular libraries in the world. It bears the name of the Portuguese king John V, who commissioned its construction. All bookshelves are made of tulipwood and ebony, and the place is now part of the Faculty of Law.

  • The new Library of Alexandria (picture-alliance/Arco Images GmbH)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    The ancient world meets modernity

    The Library of Alexandria was the most famous library in the world before it was destroyed in flames about 2,000 years ago. It is said to have contained the whole knowledge of the then world on about 490,000 papyrus rolls. The new library of Alexandria, which continues the tradition, opened in 2002. Its final cost? More than 220 million dollars (€187 m.).

  • Abbey library of Saint Gall in St. Gallen, Switzerland (picture-alliance/Stuart Dee/robertharding)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Among mummies

    Some of the specimens in possession of the Abbey library of Saint Gall in St. Gallen, Switzerland are over 1,300 years old, and visitors can see the monastery plan, the oldest building plan in Europe, or an Egyptian mummy. The Büchersaal ("The Book Hall," above) has been on the UNESCO World Heritage list since 1983.

  • The Library of Congress in Washington, D. C (picture-alliance/JOKER/H. Khandani)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Rescued by a president

    Pay a visit to the Library of Congress whenever you are in Washington, D. C. The library was founded in 1800 but was burnt down by the British just 14 years later. Thomas Jefferson, the third President of the United States, sold about 6,500 books from his private collection to fund the $24,000 restoration. The main reading room pictured above was built in the Neo-Renaissance style.

  • The Long Room in the Trinity College Library in Dublin (Imago/imagebroker)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    An oak-ey idea

    The double-storey "Long Room" in the old Trinity College Library in Dublin is 64 meters long and 12 meters wide. But the space wasn't always as impressive as it is today. Its flat, plaster ceiling was removed in 1858 and substituted by a new roof made of oak.

  • New York Public Library Reading Room (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Schmitt-Tegge )

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    A movie star

    The New York Public Library has starred in several films, including the musical "42nd Street" from 1933, "Breakfast at Tiffany's" (1961), "Ghostbusters" (1984) and "Spider-Man" (2002). It is also where Carrie and Mr. Big get married in the 2008 "Sex and the City" film. Opened in 1911, the impressive main reading room is currently being expanded.

  • The National Library of China in Beijing (Getty Images/AFP/W. Zhao)

    Classic and extravagant: The most beautiful libraries in the world

    Everything is big in China

    With an archive of more than 30 million books and other media, the National Library of China is one of the seven largest libraries in the world. It was built as the "Capital Library" in 1809 and later renamed the "Beijing Library" in 1928 after the People's Republic of China was established. Its current name was approved by the state in 1998.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


DW recommends

Margaret Atwood's new novel: A testament to the dangers of totalitarianism today

Margaret Atwood's new novel, "The Testaments," takes readers back to the horrors of Gilead. But 34 years after "The Handmaid's Tale" was first published, is that world more fact than fiction today?  

Harper Lee's 'To Kill a Mockingbird' still resonates 60 years on

Harper Lee's landmark novel is revered for embracing civil rights and racial justice in the US. But six decades later, has the Black Lives Matter movement made "Mockingbird" more relevant, or exposed its own racism?  

Audios and videos on the topic

Flora Nwapa: Mother of modern African literature  

Advertisement

Arts.21

Film still Born on the 4th of July | actors Tom Cruise & Willem Dafoe (picture alliance/United Archives/IFTN)

Trauma and Patriotism

With Vietnam, war entered the living room via our televisions for the first time. The images ranged from real footage to propaganda. Films like "Coming Home" or "Born on the Fourth of July" depict the war's fallen heroes and traumatized veterans.  

Culture

Buchrücken Goethe Faust (imago/teutopress)

Bookworms celebrate Book Lovers Day

Every year on August 9, bibliophiles celebrate Book Lovers Day. Who are these bookworms, and what do they collect? Throughout history, people have expressed their feelings towards books in remarkable ways.  

Music

Donald Trump at the Tulsa rally in June with a flag suspended across the background reading Make America Great Again (AFP/N. Kamm)

Musicians pile on Trump campaign for unpermitted song use

As popular music clashes with populist politicians, litigation against Donald Trump's re-election campaign proliferates. But will it be successful?  

Arts

Head of the Güstrow Memorial frowning woman with eyes closed (picture-alliance / dpa/dpaweb)

Ernst Barlach: with an eye for the downtrodden

Nazi-defamed artist, creator of the iconic "Floating Angel," Barlach is being celebrated in an exhibition at Dresden's Albertinum museum.  

Culture

Michelle Obama (Getty Images/J. Bachman)

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.  