Eröffnung Frankfurter Buchmesse Ehrengast Spanien
Image: Sebastian Gollnow/dpa/picture alliance

Book Fair Special

3 minutes ago

The Frankfurt Book Fair invites you into the literary world. Arts.21 hits the road in Spain, which is also the fair’s guest of honor this year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4IWG3

We also meet Peace Prize winner Serhij Zhadan from Ukraine, and introduce the 2022 German Book Prize finalists.

 

Autorin - Rosa Montero
Image: Atilano Garcia/Zuma/picture alliance

Spain’s Powerful Female Authors

Spain’s female authors are fighting against social injustice. Arts.21 speaks to powerful women about the highs and lows of Spanish society, and how they have carved their place in the literary world.

 

 

Serhij Schadan | ukrainischer Schriftsteller
Image: Christoph Hardt/Panama Pictures/IMAGO

Peace prize Awarded During wartime

Ukrainian author Serhij Zhadan writes poetic, radical, and thought provoking stories that deal with self-determination—first, during the post-socialist upheaval. And now, during war. This year, he’s been awarded the 2022 Peace Prize.

 

 

The 2022 German Book Prize Shortlist

The German Book Prize is one of the publishing industry’s most prestigious awards. The six books shortlisted to the final round this year focus on family, ancestry, and identity.

 

Fatma Aydemir: Djinns

A polyphonic story about Turkish immigrants, their children, dreams, trauma, and six fundamentally different people who happen to be related.

 

Kristine Bilkau: Next Door

The novel "Next Door" is centered around two women in rural northern Germany and highlights the desire, secrets, and fear hidden behind the mundane.

 

Daniela Dröscher: Lies about my mother

A story about a disastrous upper-middleclass marriage in the German countryside during the 1980s. Daniela Dröscher sheds light on a lesser-known period of feminist history while providing a razor-sharp critique of patriarchy.

 

Jan Faktor: Jerk

Jan Faktor's autobiographically inspired novel is both a tragic and lighthearted account of the upheaval of Prague and the bohemia of East Berlin during the 70s and 80s.

 

Kim de l'Horizon: Blood Book

A non-binary narrator uses writing as a magical act of liberation in a stirring debut novel about family secrets, shame, and lust.

 

Eckhart Nickel: Spitzweg

In Eckhart Nickel’s novel, characters straight out of a Spitzweg painting discuss their feelings about art. And there’s a showdown in – where else? – a museum.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 22.10.2022 – 05:02 UTC
SUN 23.10.2022 – 07:30 UTC
SUN 23.10.2022 – 13:30 UTC
SUN 23.10.2022 – 22:30 UTC
MON 24.10.2022 – 17:30 UTC
TUE 25.10.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

SUN 23.10.2022 – 07:30 UTC
TUE 25.10.2022 – 06:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3

