Bombs in Lebanon ending lives, dreams and football

No football has been played in Lebanon since September but the sport still has the ability to unite a country that is hoping and praying that Celine Haidar recovers from life-threatening injuries.

The 19 year-old has already played for the Lebanon women's football team and a bright future was predicted for the talented midfielder. On November 16, however, she was hit in the head by shrapnel that came from an Israeli bomb dropped on Beirut. Tensions between Israel and Hezbollah have flared in recent months.

An estimated one million people have left the southern areas of the capital city due to the Israeli strikes, but Haidar had returned for studies and training when she was wounded. Since then, she has been fighting for her life in Beirut's Saint-Georges Hospital and has been put in an induced coma.

"Words can't describe the way I felt when I heard what happened," Lama Abdine, a teammate of Haidar's, told DW. "Celine is like a sister to me, one of the kindest and purest people I know. She's always there helping everyone, listening to their problems and motivating them and is a source of joy and happiness to everyone around her. We will continue to pray for her, hoping that she will be back, fully recovered."

An inspiring example

Abdine was there with Haider when Lebanon won the West Asian U18 Championships in 2022, in a triumph celebrated all over the nation. There are hopes that the senior women's team will be able to qualify for the 2026 Asian Cup which will take place in Australia.

"Celine and I have been sharing the same field since 2022," Abdine said. "We won championships together, we have lost together, we celebrated together and most importantly we supported each other in each and every game. I have always enjoyed her company in midfield."

Haidar has come a long way, through school and clubs before joining the Beirut Football Academy (BFA). She helped the club win the Lebanese Women's Football League last season without losing a single game and was earmarked to wear the captain's armband next season.

"Celine's journey reflects her dedication, resilience, and talent, making her an inspiring example for aspiring footballers," Ziad Saade, BFA's team manager, told DW.

"Her ability to rise from being a young talent to becoming a key player in a championship-winning team showcases her work ethic and commitment to growth. Her punctuality and team-oriented mindset further underline her professionalism, making her not only a skilled midfielder but also a role model on and off the field."

Long-standing economic and political issues

There were issues in Lebanese football before the recent conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. The country has been struggling with severe economic and political issues, symbolised by the devastating explosion in downtown Beirut in 2020 that killed over 200 people and injured over 7,000. As the men's team progressed to the final round of qualification for the 2022 World Cup, the prize money they earned for the good results and extra games was used to help struggling clubs at home.

"Limited financial and structural support for clubs and players significantly hampers the potential for footballers to pursue professional careers," Saade said. "Greater investment, improved infrastructure, and support from governing bodies are essential to allow talents like Celine Haidar to thrive on a larger stage. Advocating for these changes can pave the way for a brighter future for Lebanese football."

The women's game in the country had been moving in the right direction but everything changed when missiles started falling. "Women's football in Lebanon was progressing amazingly before the Israel attacks," Wael Chehayeb, Executive Committee member of the Lebanon Football Association, told DW.

"There were good teams in all age categories and talented players but then everything stopped when the attacks started. Clubs are barely training."

The FA has postponed all football-related activities, including the men's Premier League, until the end of November when the body will meet but few expect the green light to be given as Israel's attacks continue. The men's national team has been playing games overseas.

"The future of Lebanon football remains unclear and uncertain at the moment concerning clubs, many of which are located in the south, which has been destroyed, and Beqaa Valley areas. Only the national team is still surviving and trying to prepare for Asian Cup qualifiers in March," said Chehayeb.

Lebanon's men finished last in their Grup in the 2024 Asian Cup, and are now trying to qualify for the 2027 tournament Image: Molly Darlington/REUTERS

Hope for a better future

By then, all hope that Haidar will be recovered and can eventually return to doing what she loves best. "Celine always dreamt about making it to the highest level and always wanted to be part of the senior national team, which she achieved lately because of her hard work and commitment," teammate Abdine said.

Reina Madi played with Haidar at Akhaa Aley FC in Bhamdoun, just to the east of Beirut and is hoping that one of Lebanese football's brightest prospects recovers.

"Celine is a vibrant and positive person who brings energy and positivity to any environment," she said. "She's always smiling and laughing, which makes her the life of the party. As a friend, she is incredibly dependable; always there for you when you need her and consistently offers support and kindness."

Now, the Lebanese football family is doing the same for Celine Haidar.

"Hearing about Celine's injury was truly shocking and unexpected. It was difficult to process at first and we remain deeply concerned but have full faith in her strength and resilience," Madi said.

Edited by: Jonathan Harding