Bomb blast kills senior Russian general in Moscow

A bomb blast in Moscow on Tuesday killed a senior general in charge of Russia's nuclear protection forces, Russia's investigative committee said.

"Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection forces of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, and his assistant were killed," the investigative committee statement said.

Kirillov, a lieutenant general, was the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops.

Igor Kirillov was in charge of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops Image: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/picture alliance

Homemade device caused explosion

The explosion occurred outside a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt, about 7 km (4 miles) southeast of the Kremlin.

According to police sources, a homemade device was used to cause the blast. The bomb was reportedly concealed in an electric scooter.

Photographs on the messaging app Telegram showed a destroyed building entrance, rubble, and blood-stained snow.

The explosion occurred near Ryazansky Prospekt in Moscow Image: Mikhail Metzel/TASS/IMAGO

