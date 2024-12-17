  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
In focus
SyriaMiddle East crisisGerman election 2025
Latest audioLatest videos
Live TV
ConflictsRussian Federation

Bomb blast kills senior Russian general in Moscow

December 17, 2024

Lieutenant General Kirillov was the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops.

https://p.dw.com/p/4oEKz
Police at the scene of the explosion in Moscow
Russian authorities said a bomb was hidden inside an electric scooterImage: Mikhail Metzel/TASS/IMAGO

A bomb blast in Moscow on Tuesday killed a senior general in charge of Russia's nuclear protection forces, Russia's investigative committee said.

"Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection forces of the armed forces of the Russian Federation, and his assistant were killed," the investigative committee statement said.

Kirillov, a lieutenant general, was the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection Troops.

Igor Kirillov in 2023
Igor Kirillov was in charge of Russia's Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical Protection TroopsImage: Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/AP/picture alliance

Homemade device caused explosion

The explosion occurred outside a residential building on Ryazansky Prospekt, about 7 km (4 miles) southeast of the Kremlin.

According to police sources, a homemade device was used to cause the blast. The bomb was reportedly concealed in an electric scooter.

Photographs on the messaging app Telegram showed a destroyed building entrance, rubble, and blood-stained snow.

Police at the scene of the explosion in Moscow
The explosion occurred near Ryazansky Prospekt in MoscowImage: Mikhail Metzel/TASS/IMAGO

ss/zc (AFP, Reuters)