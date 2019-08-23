 Bolsonaro wants Macron′s apology before taking G7 Amazonia aid | News | DW | 27.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Bolsonaro wants Macron's apology before taking G7 Amazonia aid

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said his country was open to taking $20 million from the G7 to fight Amazonia fires, but only if France's Macron withdraws some of the "insults" he allegedly made against Bolsonaro.

Watch video 02:20

Bolsonaro demands apology in exchange for accepting aid

With wildfires raging across Amazonia, Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said he would only take the aid from the G7 if French President Emmanuel Macron rowed back on comments made in their ongoing feud.

"First of all, Macron must withdraw the insults," Bolsonaro told reporters in Brasilia on Tuesday.

"He called me a liar," Bolsonaro said, adding that once Macron went back on his claim, "from there we can talk."

Read more: Amazon wildfires set to cause irreversible damage

Paris threatens trade

The two men have been trading blows online since last week, when the French leader called the fires an "international crisis" and placed them on the agenda of the G7 summit.

Macron has since questioned Bolsonaro's commitment to protecting the sensitive region. This week's statement from Macron's office claimed that Bolsonaro "lied" to Macron when pledging to tackle climate change at a summit two months ago. Paris also threatened to block a major trade deal between the EU and South America's Mercosur unless Brazil did more to fight the fires.

Bolsonaro has opposed discussing the fires at the G7 summit as a "if we were a colony," and blasted Macron for having a "colonialist mentality." However, he also said the Brazilian government did not have the resources to fight the fires.

France's President Emmanuel Macron and Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attend an event on women's empowerment during the G20 Summit in Osaka on June 29, 2019. (AFP/B. Smialowski)

Macron and Bolsonaro have been trading barbs for several days

'Ha ha'

The feud escalated during the weekend, when a social media user posted an unflattering image of France's 66-year-old first lady Brigitte Macron on Bolsonaro's Facebook wall. He compared it with a photo of Michelle Bolsonaro, who is 29 years younger than her French counterpart.

"Now you understand why Macron is persecuting Bolsonaro?" the man wrote, implying that the French president was envious over Bolsonaro's spouse.

The Brazilian president "liked" the comment and replied with "Do not humiliate the guy, ha ha."

Macron later slammed Bolsonaro's comment as "extraordinarily rude."

"What can I say? It's sad," Macron replied when asked for comment on Monday.

"It's sad for him firstly, and for Brazilians."

Watch video 01:21

Thousands of soldiers now deployed against the Amazon fires

'Frenchman Macron'

Also on Monday, G7 nations pledged to donate $20 million (€18.03 million) to fight fires in across Amazonia, around 60 percent of which is located in Brazil. G7 members UK and Canada also separately pledged additional millions in aid.

Bolsonaro's latest demands for Macron's apology mark a change of attitude from his administration. Initially, Bolsonaro's chief of staff flatly refused the money.

"Macron cannot even avoid a foreseeable fire in [Notre Dame]" presidential chief of staff Onyx Lorenzoni told the G1 news. "What does he intend to teach our country?"

"Brazil is a democratic, free nation that never had colonialist and imperialist practices, as perhaps is the objective of the Frenchman Macron," Lorenzoni said.

Watch video 00:37

Bolsonaro: 'The biggest suspects are the NGOs'

dj/msh (AFP, AP)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Amazon wildfires set to cause irreversible damage

By the end of the dry season, the fires in Brazil could spread to other untouched forest areas, threatening the survival of individual tree species. But it's still too early to assess the full extent of the damage. (27.08.2019)  

Brazil's Bolsonaro and France's Macron go head to head

The Brazilian president has accused Macron, and the other members of the G7, of treating Brazil like "a colony." This came after the leaders at the summit in Biarritz dedicated $20 million to the wildfires in the Amazon. (26.08.2019)  

Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro sends in army to tackle Amazon fires

The Brazilian president has been coming under increasing pressure as European leaders criticize his environmental policies. Wildfires continue to rage in the Amazon rainforest. (24.08.2019)  

Brigitte Macron: France's new première dame

France is not only getting a new president in Emmanuel Macron -- his wife Brigitte will be the country's first lady. What can we expect from the woman who stands proudly next to her much-younger husband? (12.05.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

Sign up for DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Bolsonaro demands apology in exchange for accepting aid  

Thousands of soldiers now deployed against the Amazon fires  

Bolsonaro: 'The biggest suspects are the NGOs'  

Related content

Brasilien Präsident Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil: Jair Bolsonaro sends in army to tackle Amazon fires 23.08.2019

The Brazilian president has been coming under increasing pressure as European leaders criticize his environmental policies. Wildfires continue to rage in the Amazon rainforest.

Bolsonaro demands apology in exchange for accepting aid 27.08.2019

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro says he will only accept an offer of aid to fight fires in the Amazon rainforest if French President Emmanuel Macron apologizes for making comments he found offensive.

G20-Gipfel in Osaka Emmanuel Macron und Jair Bolsonaro

Brazil's Bolsonaro and France's Macron go head to head 26.08.2019

The Brazilian president has accused Macron, and the other members of the G7, of treating Brazil like "a colony." This came after the leaders at the summit in Biarritz dedicated $20 million to the wildfires in the Amazon.

Advertisement