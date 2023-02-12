  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro looks on during "Power of The People" event hosted by Turning Point USA at Trump National Doral Miami Resort in Doral, Florida
Jair Bolsonar had initially entered the US on a month-long diplomatic visaImage: Marco Bello/REUTERS
PoliticsBrazil

Bolsonaro considering return to Brazil in 'coming weeks'

1 hour ago

Ex-Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is mulling a return to his home country where he is the subject of several investigations.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NNaC

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has said that he plans to return to Brazil "in the coming weeks,'' after being in the United States for over a month.

The far-right politician had flown to Florida two days before incumbent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sworn in as Brazil's new president on January 1.

"There is no place like home ... We know Brazil is a fantastic country," Bolsonaro said at a gathering of Brazilians in Boca Raton, a video posted online by broadcaster CNN showed on Saturday.

"I also want to return to Brazil. I intend to return to Brazil in the coming weeks."

Investigations into former president

Back home in Brazil, Bolsonaro is the subject of several probes into possible wrongdoing.

He is accused of inciting  anti-democratic protests that resulted in the storming of government buildings in the capital. Brasilia.

In a political career that spans over three decades, this is the first time Bolsonaro no longer enjoys the special legal protection that requires any trial be held at the Supreme Court.

However, there has been speculation of Bolsonaro's return.

He had initially entered the US on a month-long diplomatic visa, along with a team of presidential advisers and his wife, all of whom left Florida last month.

Recently, the former president's lawyers had told Brazilian media that they had applied for a tourist visa to extend Bolsonaro's stay in the US.

Brazil's Lula vows justice for capital attack

dvv/kb (AP, Reuters)

 

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

People walk past collapsed buildings in Hatay, Turkey

Turks blame government negligence for quake devastation

Politics12 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A person walks past election poster

Nigeria 2023 election: Countering fake news

Nigeria 2023 election: Countering fake news

PoliticsFebruary 10, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Belgium EU ASEAN Summit officials

Survey: EU's influence surging in Southeast Asia

Survey: EU's influence surging in Southeast Asia

PoliticsFebruary 10, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

A man holds a ballot paper in his hand, Berlin Bear on flag visible in the background

Berlin gears up to repeat botched elections

Berlin gears up to repeat botched elections

Politics40 minutes ago
More from Germany

Europe

A car is filled up with gasoline at a petrol station in Munich, Germany on June 22, 2022

Could oil industry bumper profits grow bigger?

Could oil industry bumper profits grow bigger?

BusinessFebruary 10, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Syrien Erdbeben Idlib Krankenhaus

'Tremendous pressure' inside a hospital in Idlib

'Tremendous pressure' inside a hospital in Idlib

21 hours ago01:44 min
More from Middle East

North America

A Polish Air Force F-16 is seen during a NATO air policing drill

Ben Hodges: West should send Ukraine fighter jets

Ben Hodges: West should send Ukraine fighter jets

ConflictsFebruary 10, 202314:43 min
More from North America

Latin America

Brazilian President Lula da Silva at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

Lula has high hopes for Brazil's international role

PoliticsFebruary 9, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage