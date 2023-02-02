'Bolsonarism is not over'

Under Jair Bolsonaro's presidency, Felipe Neto had become one of his harshest critics. In this interview, the Youtuber discusses his role as a political critic, his reach, and the responsibility that comes with it.

Felipe Neto is a 34-year-old Brazilian YouTuber who is followed by more than 90 million people on various platforms. Under Jair Bolsonaro's presidency, he had become one of his harshest critics and was thus also subjected to repression and misinformation campaigns.

With the election of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as president of Brazil, the country is taking another turn. However, the riots on January 8, 2023 show that Brazil remains a deeply divided society. In this interview, the YouTuber reflects on his role as a political critic, the impact of disinformation and the media landscape in his country.

DW: You have established yourself as a critical voice in your country under Jair Bolsonaro's presidency. How will you continue this role after Inácio Lula da Silva's election?

Neto: I will continue to use my influence to fight fake news and misinformation which can create threats to our democracy. At the same time, I will demand from the government the necessary measures for the fight for greater social equality, better regulation of digital media and socio-educational measures.



DW: The riots on January 8 bear Steve Bannon's signature. How is this fact, perceived in Brazil? And how has Jair Bolsonaro been regarded since those events?

Steve Bannon continued to spread rumors about election fraud in Brazil, promoting the hashtag #BrazilianSpring Image: Michael A. McCoy/REUTERS

Neto: We all know Steve Bannon was close to Jair Bolsonaro and the people around him, which certainly motivated the behaviors that incited that small part of population to commit these terrorist acts. All of it, in my view, helped to bury the image of Jair Bolsonaro in public opinion even more, leaving only the most radical wing of population to remain faithfully beside him. However, this is not definitive. The public perception of Bolsonaro’s image varies all the time, mainly driven by fake news and by the spread of the fear of the myth of communism. Bolsonarism is not over.



DW: Disinformation poses a real danger to democracy and drives division in society. As a YouTuber, who is followed by a large number of people, what power do you have and how do you directly influence public opinion?

Neto: The responsibility I carry is the same size as the audience that follows me, and I take it very seriously. During the election period, I created a series of videos on social networks denying the fake news spread by the far-right. These videos had over 300 million views, and I feel I did what was necessary to get the truth to the public.



DW: Most of your videos are meant to entertain. How do you manage the balancing act of being a critic and an entertainer who is taken seriously by your subscribers?

Neto: This is one of the biggest challenges of my career. On YouTube, I’m a host of family entertainment content, with funny videos on a variety of topics. But on [other] social networks I focus on my political posts and opinions. I believe this way, I can separate one thing from the other, although many people still confuse the two.



DW: Brazil's media landscape is not known for being pluralistic, and many media outlets often are close to politics. Against the backdrop, how can media companies regain the trust they have lost?

Neto: I believe this problem is not exclusive to Brazil. It is part of the far-right practices intended to discredit the press and constantly attack the media. We can see this in Brazil, the US, Italy and in many other countries.

The mainstream media in Brazil is much more liberal and aligned to the right-wing, but Bolsonaro’s campaign created an illusion that it was communist and Lulist. This is not true.

This scenario is getting extremely complicated for the left-wing, which on the one hand has to defend the credibility of press and at the same time has to attack the kinds of editorial standards that enabled the 2016 coup, led toLula’s arrest, and empowered the Operation Car Wash scandal. These [publishers] have always aligned themselves with the right-wing liberalism — which only seeks to protect the interests of the richest. In this communication war, we still have a lot to discuss and learn.