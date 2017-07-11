 Bollywood′s legendary actor Dilip Kumar dies at 98 | News | DW | 07.07.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Bollywood's legendary actor Dilip Kumar dies at 98

Dilip Kumar, nicknamed Bollywood's "Tragedy King," enjoyed a career spanning more than 50 years and nearly 60 films. He was known for big hits such as "Devdas" (1955) and "Mughal-e-Azam" (1960).

Indian Bollywood film actor Dilip Kumar (L) and his wife Saira Banu attend the Sun N Sand hotel 50 Year Celebration in Mumbai

Dilip Kumar married the actress Saira Banu in 1966 when she was 22 years younger to him.

Dilip Kumar, one of Bollywood's biggest stars who dominated the golden age of Indian cinema from the 1940s to the 1960s, died Wednesday morning at the age of 98, a family friend said.

Kumar had been ailing for some time and was in and out of the hospital the past month.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab, few minutes ago," Faisal Farooqui, a relative of Kumar, said on Twitter.

Born Mohammed Yusuf Khan in 1922 in Peshawar, present-day Pakistan, he was known by screen name Dilip Kumar once he came to Bollywood in the 1940s.

His death was mourned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who called him a "cinematic legend."

"[Kumar] was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled," Modi said on Twitter. "His passing away is a loss to our cultural world. Condolences to his family, friends and innumerable admirers."

adi/msh (AFP, Reuters) 

Advertisement