Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput found dead, aged 34

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been found dead at his Mumbai home, Indian media reported Sunday, citing police confirmation.

The star died in a suspected suicide, according to the Hindustan Times.

News broadcaster NDTV tweeted that Rajput was found hanged by his domestic help.



The 34-year-old actor recently starred in the comedy drama "Chhichhore" and his last appearance was in the Netflix movie "Drive."

The actor, dancer, entrepreneur and philanthropist had shared an Instagram post earlier this month, honoring his late mother.

More to come…

If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: https://www.befrienders.org/.