Bolivia's military says armed group holding soldiers captive

Some 20 military personnel are reportedly being held in Cochabamba, a political stronghold of former President Evo Morales, whose supporters have been organizing road blockades for weeks.

The Bolivian armed forces said in a statement on Friday that "irregular armed groups" took control of a military facility near the central city of Cochabamba and were holding some soldiers captive.

The military did not provide further details. But the French AFP news agency reported, citing military sources, that at least 20 military personnel were being held by supporters of former President Evo Morales.

Morales' supporters have been blocking roads and clashing with security forces in the region in recent weeks in a bid to impede his arrest on rape charges. They object to the allegations against him, saying they are false and politically motivated.

Morales and current Bolivian President Luis Arce, both with roots in the country's ruling socialist party, have become bitter rivals.

