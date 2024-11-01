Bolivia's military says armed group holding soldiers captive

Some 20 military personnel are reportedly being held in Cochabamba, a political stronghold of former President Evo Morales, whose supporters have been organizing road blockades for weeks.

The Bolivian armed forces said Friday "irregular armed groups" took control of a military facility near the central city of Cochabamba and were holding some soldiers captive.

The military did not provide further details. But the French AFP news agency reported, citing military sources, that at least 20 military personnel were being held by supporters of former President Evo Morales.

In a statement, the armed forces urged those responsible for the takeover to "immediately and peacefully" abandon the facility.

A recording broadcast on local media showed some uniformed soldiers with their hands behind their backs, surrounded by members of the armed group.

"They have cut off our water, electricity and are keeping us hostage," an unnamed uniformed man is heard saying in the video.

Takeover after confrontation

Before the seizure, some soldiers in the area had fled their homes with their families, according to media reports.

The latest development comes after a standoff earlier between security forces and protesters.

Police and military units had sought to remove a blockade of a key highway between Cochabamba and the city of Oruro, when some protesters launched dynamite at them from nearby hills. Police then fired tear gas at them.

Why are Morales' supporters blocking roads in Bolivia?

Morales' supporters have been blocking roads and clashing with security forces in the central Bolivia region in recent weeks in a bid to impede his arrest on rape charges.

They say the allegations against him — including rape, human trafficking and human smuggling over his alleged relationship with a 15-year-old girl in 2015 — are false and politically motivated.

Morales' supportersalso blame current Bolivian President Luis Arce for a rise in food and fuel prices.

Arce and Morales, both with roots in the country's ruling socialist party, have become bitter rivals.

Earlier this week, Arce demanded an "immediate" end to the roadblocks, which he said had an estimated economic cost of more than $1.7 billion.

He warned that the government would "exercise its constitutional powers to safeguard the interests of the Bolivian people" if the protesters did not comply.

