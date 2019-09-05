 Bolivia′s Evo Morales faces tight election race | News | DW | 20.10.2019

News

Bolivia's Evo Morales faces tight election race

Evo Morales, the longest-serving president in South America, is seeking a controversial fourth term in Bolivia's elections on Sunday. But polls suggest the leftist indigenous leader has a tough fight ahead of him.

Evo Morales

Bolivians are voting in key elections to decide whether to deliver a fourth term to President Evo Morales.

Since sweeping to power in 2006 with his Movement to Socialism party, the country's first indigenous leader has overseen a period of unprecedented political and economic stability. But his popularity has waned in recent years amid corruption scandals and allegations of authoritarianism.

Although Morales, 59, is projected to win the most votes, he's unlikely to secure a majority — something he comfortably achieved in the previous three general elections. The latest opinion poll suggests he'll get around 32% of the vote, with his closest challenger, Carlos Mesa, on 27%.

Read more: Bolivia's Evo Morales plans lithium mining offensive

Watch video 05:34

La Paz's subway in the sky

Mesa, a 66-year-old journalist and historian who was president from 2003-2005, has campaigned on a platform of strengthening democratic institutions and tackling corruption.

If no candidate gets 40% of the vote with a lead of at least 10 points, the election will go to a second-round runoff on December 15.

Read moreGermany shores up lithium supply with landmark Bolivia deal

Controversial 4th-term bid

Morales, the son of impoverished Aymara shepherds, is the longest-serving president in Bolivia's history. During his 13 years in office, he has used revenue from the Andean country's vast natural resources to fund welfare programs, public works projects and lift millions out of poverty.

However, his decision to run for president a fourth time has sparked protests, with some groups accusing him of moving towards authoritarianism. 

A limit of two consecutive presidential terms is stipulated in Bolivia's 2009 constitution, which was enacted by Morales himself. In a 2016 referendum, voters rejected his attempt to scrap term limits. The country's top court — seen by critics as being stacked with Morales loyalists — then dismissed the result and ruled that Morales had the right to run again.

Morales has also been criticized over wildfires in August and September that destroyed large tracts of rainforest and grassland. 

Some 7.3 million Bolivians are eligible to vote in Sunday's election. They will also be choosing candidates for the country's 166-seat congress.

Polls open at 8:00 a.m. local time (1200 GMT) and close at 4:00 p.m.

  • An area of charred forest after the fires passed through in Bolivia (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Scorched earth

    According to official numbers, wildfires have burned through more than 1 million hectares of dry forest and farmland in Bolivia. In the area of Santa Rosa de Tucabaca in the country's eastern Chiquitania region, the fires have raged for over a month, threatening indigenous populations and devastating Bolivia's rich biodiversity.

  • Wildfires light up the night sky of the Chiquitania region in Bolivia (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    An ominous glow

    Out-of-control wildfires light up the night sky. The unique Chiquitania region — characterized by both savannah and forest — experienced a severe drought this year. It's common practice for farmers to start small, easily-monitored fires during the months of July and August to prepare the soil for the next harvest. But many have quickly spread this season and morphed into wildfires.

  • A strip of cut down forest in Bolivia burnt by the fires (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Slash-and-burn

    Areas of forest which have already been cut down are more likely to catch alight. Many of the fires in Bolivia were started by small farmers after President Evo Morales passed legislation in July that encourages slash-and-burn farming to open up new land for agricultural use. Morales has been accused of pushing populist policies and failing to act quickly to contain the wildfires.

  • Smoke seen from a distance at sunset in the Chiquitania region (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    A growing disaster

    The fires are still expanding through the Chiquitania region. Indigenous people have been affected, including the Chiquitanos and the Ayoreos peoples, who produce citrus fruits, beans, rice, and corn.

  • Local Bolivian farmer Vania Montenegro Aranibar (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Losing livelihoods

    Vania Montenegro Aranibar (39) is a local farmer from the village of Peniel, where she cultivates lemons, passion fruits and avocados. The fire quickly surrounded her property, destroying her fields and killing her ducks. "They died in half an hour because their feathers caught on fire," she told DW. "I'm very sad how many animals must have been burned, how many species, trees."

  • An anteater killed by the fires in Bolivia(DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Nowhere to run

    This anteater was just one of countless animals caught in the fires which passed through the area of Chochis. Firefighters on the ground have described heartbreaking scenes of terrified animals fleeing from the flames, including armadillos, snakes, tapirs and jaguars. Those who survived are now at risk of starvation due to the lack of food and water.

  • Firefighters Moises Soria Valverde and Ronald Picolomini stand in a burnt-out area in Santa Rosa de Tucabaca (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Fighting back

    Firefighters Moises Soria Valverde and Ronald Picolomini visit a badly affected area in Santa Rosa de Tucabaca. Alongside other firefighters, they are helping with efforts to try and control the massive wildfires. They cut through the dense forest with machetes and try to extinguish the flames with 20 liter water tanks on their backs. But the battle still feels like an impossible fight.

  • Smoke rises among the hills in Bolivia's Chiquitania forest region (DW/Juan Gabriel Estellano)

    Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

    Impossible to reach

    Outside of the village of Robore, the wildfires have now spread to areas mostly inaccessible to firefighters. The Chiquitano dry forests are part of an ecoregion connecting the tropical Amazon biome with the semiarid Gran Chaco region, which stretches into western Paraguay, northern Argentina and part of Brazil.

    Author: Juan Gabriel Estellano


nm/tj (Reuters, AP, AFP)

Bolivians protest over lithium deal with German company

Locals are demanding more benefits from a planned German lithium project. The raw material is key to expanding battery cell production for electric cars. (08.10.2019)  

Bolivia's Evo Morales plans lithium mining offensive

The Bolivian government aims to pump massive investments to expand the country's production of lithium, a metal needed for the batteries that power everything from smartphones and laptops to hybrid and electric cars. (17.07.2017)  

Morales to run again despite referendum loss

Bolivian President Evo Morales has agreed to run for re-election in 2019, defying a referendum that confirmed the legal limit of two consecutive terms. Party officials have suggested several ways to bypass the rule. (18.12.2016)  

Bolivians protest after Supreme Court allows President Evo Morales to run for fourth term

Thousands of angry Bolivians have taken to the streets across the country two days after the decision. The court's ruling overturned a 2016 referendum spurred by Morales' attempts to amend the constitution. (06.12.2018)  

Germany shores up lithium supply with landmark Bolivia deal

As carmakers wrestle for the emerging electric car market, a German company sealed a key deal to mine a massive lithium deposit under a salt flat in Bolivia. The metal is crucial for making car battery cells. (12.12.2018)  

Burning across the border: Fires rage in Bolivia

The Amazon is burning, but not just in Brazil. In the Chiquitania region of Bolivia, firefighters have risked their lives to combat fires in the dry forest and farmland in the countryside. (06.09.2019)  

Bolivien Amazonas Waldbrände in Region Chiquitania

Living Planet: Bolivia is burning too 05.09.2019

Stretching across the northern half of South America, the Amazon isn't just contained to Brazil, and neither are its ongoing fires. According to official numbers, fires have burned more than one million hectares of dry forest and farmland across the border in Bolivia. We hear from those affected by the fires, including firefighters risking their lives to control the flames.

Ecuador Amazonas Regenwald

The Amazon: Vital for our planet 27.08.2019

The rainforest provides the whole of South America with moisture, influences rainfall patterns in the region, stabilizes the world's climate and has the richest biodiversity of any ecosytem on Earth.

Brasilien Amazonas Waldbrände

Brazilian military planes douse flames as Amazon fires reach Bolivia 25.08.2019

Brazil's Ministry of Defense has authorized some 40,000 troops to take part in operations to combat the blazing wildfires. Smoke from the fires has covered the city of Porto Velho and brought protesters into the streets.

