Bolivian president promises imminent elections

Bolivia's interim President Jeanine Anez said Wednesday she will call elections very soon.

The South American country has been in a state of flux since a much disputed election took place one month ago, amid suggestions of a rigged vote.

Civil unrest followed, on both sides of the political spectrum, and this increased in the wake of former President Evo Morales' resignation earlier this month. His supporters saw it as a coup, with many venting their anger on the streets.

"God willing, today, in the morning, we will call elections as the entire country is demanding," interim president Anez told reporters.

Anez steps in, aims to pacify with a new ballot

Anez, the 52-year-old former deputy speaker of the Senate, declared herself the country's short-term president last week, filling a vacuum after Morales fled to Mexico.

Bolivian lawmakers are now meeting to try and agree a path to the fresh ballot that Anez has promised in an attempt to defuse the deadly violence. So far the monthlong unrest has resulted in 30 deaths.

"We have developed a basic bill. It can probably be corrected, agreed upon, enriched by all the sectors that are involved with the aim of pacifying the country and choosing our rulers," Anez said. "But there will be elections in the country, we guarantee it."

Morales accused of whipping up protests

Meanwhile, Bolivia's Interior Minister Arturo Murillo played a recorded telephone call to reporters, allegedly of Morales issuing orders to a leader of the opposition movement.

"Don't let food into the cities, we're going to block, really encircle (the cities)," says the voice Murillo attributed to Morales.

This amounted to a "crime against humanity," Murillo told journalists, accusing the Morales' attempts an act of "terrorism."

"In the coming hours we will file an international lawsuit on this," Murillo added.

jsi/aw (AFP, Reuters)

