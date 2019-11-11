 Bolivia: Senator Jeanine Anez declares herself interim president | News | DW | 12.11.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Bolivia: Senator Jeanine Anez declares herself interim president

Days after the resignation of longtime Bolivian President Evo Morales, Senator Jeanine Anez has declared herself the interim president of Bolivia. Morales fled to Mexico after weeks of violent protests.

Bolivia's self-declared president Jeanine Anez (picture-alliance/AP Photo/N. Pisarenko)

Opposition politician Jeanine Anez on Tuesday declared herself Bolivia's interim president after the resignation of Evo Morales.

Anez, the deputy speaker of the Bolivian Senate, took over temporary control of the Senate late Tuesday, putting her next in line for the presidency.

More to come...

dv/se (AP, dpa, Reuters)

DW sends out a daily selection of hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Evo Morales lands in Mexico after fleeing Bolivia

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales arrived in Mexico after being granted asylum there. Stepping off the plane Morales credited the Mexican president with saving his life. (12.11.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form  

Audios and videos on the topic

Former Bolivian President Morales lands in Mexico  

Related content

Evo Morales

Mexico grants asylum to Bolivia's former President Evo Morales 11.11.2019

Mexico's foreign minister has asked Bolivia to grant safe passage to former President Evo Morales. The recently deposed leader, accused of rigging recent election results, was forced to quit on Sunday.

Mexiko Stadt | Ankunft Evo Morales, Ex-Präsident Bolivien

Evo Morales lands in Mexico after fleeing Bolivia 12.11.2019

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales arrived in Mexico after being granted asylum there. Stepping off the plane Morales credited the Mexican president with saving his life.

Bolivischer Präsident kündigt Neuwahlen an

Bolivia President Evo Morales resigns 10.11.2019

Bolivian President Evo Morales has announced he will step down in a televised speech. The decision comes hours after an OAS investigation into his re-election last month found irregularities.

Advertisement