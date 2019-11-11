Bolivia: Senator Jeanine Anez declares herself interim president

Days after the resignation of longtime Bolivian President Evo Morales, Senator Jeanine Anez has declared herself the interim president of Bolivia. Morales fled to Mexico after weeks of violent protests.
Opposition politician Jeanine Anez on Tuesday declared herself Bolivia's interim president after the resignation of longtime President Evo Morales, who arrived in Mexico earlier in the day after fleeing the Andean nation.
With the move, Anez, the second vice president of the Senate, took temporary control of the Senate and put herself in position to become the country's president.
What we know so far
'She must quit'
Clashes broke out on the streets of La Paz, Bolivia's capital, on Tuesday evening after Anez's declaration.
Morales supporters tried to reach the Congress building, shouting: "She must quit." They were met by police, who fired tear gas to try to disperse the crowd.
dv/se (AP, dpa, Reuters)
