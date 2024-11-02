Bolivia says Morales supporters detained over 200 soldiers

The Bolivian government has accused supporters of former President Evo Morales of holding soldiers hostage after protesters began blocking roads to prevent his arrest.

Bolivia's Foreign Ministry on Saturday accused supporters of former President Evo Morales of holding more than 200 soldiers hostage.

Protesters began blocking roads three weeks ago to prevent Morales' arrest on what he maintains are politically motivated charges.

Police worked to clear highways that had been blocked by Morales supporters Image: David Flores/APG/IMAGO

What did the ministry say?

The Bolivian Foreign Ministry said that three military units in the central province of Chapare were "assaulted by irregular groups" on Friday.

The assailants took "more than 200 military personnel hostage" from three barracks, the ministry said, adding that "they seized weapons and ammunition."

The ministry said that it is open to dialogue with "all sectors of the country" but warned that the process "cannot be established while the Bolivian people continue to be victims of abuse by these groups who are not interested in the national and popular economy, and who only seek to materialize the personal and electoral interests of a former president."

The government had sent troops to the area in Cochabamba department to help police in clearing roadblocks put in place by protesters.

Last week, 30 police officers were injured and over 50 protesters were arrested after a standoff between security forces and supporters of Morales.

On Friday night, Morales urged his supporters to consider pausing the road closures to avoid bloodshed and instead said he would embark on a hunger strike until the two sides start talking.

Clashes between police and Morales supporters come as the former president aims to challenge incumbent Luis Arce for MAS party leadership Image: Claudia Morales/REUTERS

What is the case against Morales?

Morales, 65, became Bolivia's first Indigenous president in 2006 as the leader of the left-wing MAS party.

In 2019, he resigned amid electoral fraud claims.

Despite being barred from running again, Morales aims to challenge former ally President Luis Arce for the nomination of MAS' party elections next August.

Days after he led a march on Bolivia's capital, La Paz, in protest against Arce's policies, prosecutors accused Morales of rape, human trafficking and human smuggling in connection with his alleged relationship with a 15-year-old girl in 2016.

Morales has denied the claims and has refused to testify in court.

Last week, Morales claimed to have survived an assassination attempt after unidentified men opened fire on his car.

