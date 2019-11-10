Bolivia: President Morales announces resignation

Following an election backlash, Bolivian President Evo Morales announced on Sunday he had submitted his letter of resignation to parliament after the military, police and opposition suggested he step down.

Commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Williams Kaliman, and the police chief Vladimir Calderon Mariscal, both separately appeared on camera to call on Morales to resign in order to foster peace earlier on Sunday.

"Our great desire is for societal peace for return," said Morales in his televised remarks. Vice-president Alvaro Garcia Linera also announced his resignation.

Earlier on Sunday, Morales announced new elections and several of his cabinet and other allies also stood down.

Bolivia has seen weeks of unrest and rioting, resulting in three deaths and hundreds of people injured, since the allegedly fraudulent election of October 20.

The resignation of Supreme Court Electoral Tribunal President Maria Eugenia Choque earlier on Sunday may have been key in Morales' decision.

The Organization of American States called for a fresh election earlier on Sunday following an audit of October's election. They concluded that there were irregularities in the vote.

