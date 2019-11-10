 Bolivia: President Morales announces resignation | News | DW | 10.11.2019

News

Bolivia: President Morales announces resignation

Bolivia's President Evo Morales announced his resignation in a televised speech on Sunday.

Evo Morales (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Karita)

Following an election backlash, Bolivian President Evo Morales announced on Sunday he had submitted his letter of resignation to parliament after the military, police and opposition suggested he step down.

Commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Williams Kaliman, and the police chief Vladimir Calderon Mariscal, both separately appeared on camera to call on Morales to resign in order to foster peace earlier on Sunday.

"Our great desire is for societal peace for return," said Morales in his televised remarks. Vice-president Alvaro Garcia Linera also  announced his resignation.

Earlier on Sunday, Morales announced new elections and several of his cabinet and other allies also stood down.

Bolivia has seen weeks of unrest and rioting, resulting in three deaths and hundreds of people injured, since the allegedly fraudulent election of October 20.

The resignation of Supreme Court Electoral Tribunal President Maria Eugenia Choque earlier on Sunday may have been key in Morales' decision.

The Organization of American States called for a fresh election earlier on Sunday following an audit of October's election. They concluded that there were irregularities in the vote.

More to come

ed/sb (Reuters, dpa)

Bolivia: Morales calls for new elections, pressure to resign mounts

Morales vowed a fresh vote and reformed electoral body after the OAS uncovered grave "manipulations." But a call from the military for him to resign has upped pressure on the leftist leader. (10.11.2019)  

Bolivia's electoral tribunal denies fraud amid protests

Clashes between opponents and supporters of Evo Morales have left three people dead and 300 injured. Electoral authorities have rejected opposition claims that the presidential election vote count was manipulated. (08.11.2019)  

Bolivia: Opposition leader calls for new election amid unrest

President Evo Morales has accused the opposition of plotting bloodshed after his main rival called for a new election. Violent protests have gripped the South American country over accusations of election fraud. (04.11.2019)  

Bolivia's Morales calls for new elections  

Evo Morales

Bolivia: Morales calls for new elections, pressure to resign mounts 10.11.2019

Morales vowed a fresh vote and reformed electoral body after the OAS uncovered grave "manipulations." But a call from the military for him to resign has upped pressure on the leftist leader.

Bolivien Polizei rebelliert und schließt sich in mehreren Städten den Protesten an

Bolivia: Morales warns of coup d'etat over police mutiny 10.11.2019

Bolivia's president has hit out at police units in four regions for rebelling against the government amid mass protests. Evo Morales could struggle to get through his fourth term without the support of security forces.

Bolivien La Paz Proteste gegen Präsident Morales

Bolivia's electoral tribunal denies fraud amid protests 08.11.2019

Clashes between opponents and supporters of Evo Morales have left three people dead and 300 injured. Electoral authorities have rejected opposition claims that the presidential election vote count was manipulated.

