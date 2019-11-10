Bolivia: President Morales announces resignation

Following an election backlash, Bolivian President Evo Morales announced on Sunday he would submit his resignation after the military, police and opposition suggested he step down.

Commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Williams Kaliman, and the police chief Vladimir Calderon Mariscal, both separately appeared on camera to call on Morales to resign in order to foster piece earlier on Sunday.

"Our great desire is for societal peace for return," said Morales.

Earlier on Sunday, Morales announced new elections and several of his allies also resigned. Vice-president Alvaro Garcia Linera also announced his resignation.

More to come

ed/sb (Reuters, dpa)