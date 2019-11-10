 Bolivia: President Morales announces resignation | News | DW | 10.11.2019

News

Bolivia: President Morales announces resignation

Bolivia's President Evo Morales announced his resignation in a televised speech on Sunday.

Evo Morales (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Karita)

Following an election backlash, Bolivian President Evo Morales announced on Sunday he would submit his resignation after the military, police and opposition suggested he step down.

Commander-in-chief of the armed forces, Williams Kaliman, and the police chief Vladimir Calderon Mariscal, both separately appeared on camera to call on Morales to resign in order to foster piece earlier on Sunday.

"Our great desire is for societal peace for return," said Morales.

Earlier on Sunday, Morales announced new elections and several of his allies also resigned. Vice-president Alvaro Garcia Linera also  announced his resignation.

More to come

ed/sb (Reuters, dpa)

Related content

Evo Morales

Bolivia: Morales calls for new elections, pressure to resign mounts 10.11.2019

Morales vowed a fresh vote and reformed electoral body after the OAS uncovered grave "manipulations." But a call from the military for him to resign has upped pressure on the leftist leader.

Bolivien PK Präsident Evo Morales in El Alto

Morales accuses police of abetting coup d’etat 10.11.2019

Bolivia’s embattled president Evo Morales is accusing police of aiding what he calls a coup d’etat, after police in Santa Cruz joined the demonstrations they were charged with controlling. Protestors accuse Morales of vote-rigging.

Bolivien Polizei rebelliert und schließt sich in mehreren Städten den Protesten an

Bolivia: Morales warns of coup d'etat over police mutiny 10.11.2019

Bolivia's president has hit out at police units in four regions for rebelling against the government amid mass protests. Evo Morales could struggle to get through his fourth term without the support of security forces.

